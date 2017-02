Source : 24MRC Network Tuesday, February 28, 2017 6:47PM IST (1:17PM GMT) 24MRC Network Felicitated the Winners of 2016 Leaders Awards (Enterprise Edition) New Delhi, Delhi, India 24MRC Network 2016 Leaders Awards (Enterprise Edition) Winner’s honoured by Dr. Sanjay Mahavir Ram Paswan. 24MRC Network 2016 Leaders Awards (Enterprise Edition)

VENUE: The Ashok, New Delhi

DATE: 27 th February 2017

Television Broadcast Partner: A2Z News

News Distribution Partner: Business Wire India

Online Media Partner: ABNewswire

Digital Media Partner: Bizox

Creative Partner: SB Websolutions

Event Partner: Perfect Events Presided by:

Dr. Sanjay Mahavir Ram Paswan

(Honorable Former National president, Bharatiya Janata party, S. C. Morcha & National Executive Member of Bharatiya Janata Party) 24MRC NETWORK 2016 LEADERS AWARDS (ENTERPRISE EDITION) WINNER’S HONOURED BY DR. SANJAY MAHAVIR RAM PASWAN (HONORABLE FORMER NATIONAL PRESIDENT, BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY, S. C. MORCHA & NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY) AT THE GALA CEREMONIAL AND PRESENTED THE AWARD CERTIFICATES & TROPHY TO THE WINNERS, WHICH INCLUDED THE FOLLOWING (LISTED WITH THE AWARD TITLE):

“SOCIAL ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR” – UTTAR PRADESH POLICE MAHILA SAMMAN PRAKOSHTH, “SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (IT & BPM)” – ULTIMATE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, “SOCIAL ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (RENEWABLE ENERGY)” – SURAT MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, “SOCIAL ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (URBAN HEALTH AND WELLNESS)” – SURAT MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, “EDUCATION, TRAINING & JOBS ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (TAMIL NADU)” – SRI RANGANATHAR INSTITUTE OF POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR IN SECURITY SOLUTIONS” – ROYACE EYE INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED, “TECHNOLOGY STARTUP ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (ENERGY & UTILITIES)” – RECONNECT ENERGY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, “SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY)” – NEXUS TECHNOWARE SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (FINANCIAL CONSULTANCY)” – MYCORPORATION CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED, “ENTERPRISE LAWYER OF THE YEAR (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY)” – MS. ASHIMA JINDAL, COUNSEL SENIOR ADVISOR, DELL, “ENTERPRISE WOMEN OF THE YEAR (REAL ESTATE)”– MRS. SHUBHA SINGH , VICE PRESIDENT AND COMPANY SECRETARY, OMAXE LIMITED, “INSPIRING YOUTH ENTERPRISE AWARD (SKILL DEVELOPMENT)” – MR. WISHWAS JULKA, VICE PRESIDENT GLOBAL TATA GROUP SALES, TATA TECHNOLOGIES, “INSPIRING YOUTH ENTERPRISE AWARD OF THE YEAR (REAL ESTATE)”- MR. VIJAY JHA, CEO, V S REALTORS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, “CHAIRMAN OF THE YEAR (MANUFACTURING)” – MR. V. NARAYANASAMY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SRI RANGANATHAR INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED, “CHAIRMAN OF THE YEAR (CONSTRUCTION)” – MR. SANKEY PRASAD, CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR, SYNERGY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED, “CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER OF THE YEAR (MANUFACTURING)” – MR. RAJIV GARG, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BHEL, “CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER OF THE YEAR (HEALTHCARE)” – MR. NIRANJAN K. RAMAKRISHNAN, CIO, SIR GANGA RAM HOSPITAL, “ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (EDUCATION)” – MR. MADHUSUDHAN REDDY YADAMAKANTI, SECRETARY, KLR INSTITUTIONS, “CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER OF THE YEAR (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY)” – MR. DHEESHJITH V. G., CIO, INFOSYS LIMITED, “ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (BUSINESS CONSULTING)” – MR. ASEEM HANSPAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SKOPE BUSINESS CONSULTING, “ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (FINANCE)” – MR. ANIL SACHIDANAND, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASPIRE HOME FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED, “CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE YEAR (ENERGY & UTILITIES)” – MR. AJAY KAPOOR, CFO AND CHIEF LEGAL AND REGULATORY, TATA POWER DELHI DISTRIBUTION LIMITED, “SOCIAL ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT)” – MOON TV, “EDUCATION, TRAINING & JOBS ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)” – KIPM COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY, “PRESCHOOL ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR” – KIDZEE PRE SCHOOL, “ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR IN GUJARAT (IT SOLUTIONS)” – ITCG SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (ONLINE IT MAGAZINE)” – IT VOICE, “EDUCATION, TRAINING & JOBS ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (ADVANCE NETWORK TECHNOLOGY)” – IANT, “HEALTHCARE INNOVATOR ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR” – HEALTHIANS.COM, “EMERGING ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE SCHOOL)” – EDUCON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (SEO)” – EBRANDZ SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY)” – EASEMYTRIP.COM, “ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (CAREER COUNSELING)” – DR. TUSHAR VINOD DEORAS, INTERNATIONAL CAREER COUNSELOR, ASTUTE CAREER COUNSELING ACADEMY, “CHAIRMAN OF THE YEAR (HEALTHCARE)” – DR. KISHORE KUMAR R, FOUNDER CHAIRMAN AND NEONATOLOGIST, CLOUDNINE HOSPITALS INDIA, “ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (HEALTHCARE)” – DR. ANUP KUMAR, HEAD OF DEPARTMENT, EPARTMENT OF UROLOGY AND RENAL TRANSPLANT VARDHMAN MAHAVEER MEDICAL COLLEGE AND SAFDARJANG HOSPITAL NEW DELHI UNDER MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE GOVT OF INDIA, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (TRAINING & CONSULTING)” – AURELIUS CORPORATE SOLUTIONS, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (FINANCE)” – AUM CAPITAL MARKET PRIVATE LIMITED, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (TOUR MANAGEMENT)” – ARMAAN TOURS AND TRAVELS, “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE IN PHARMA MANUFACTURING” – AKUMS DRUGS PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED, “SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (MANUFACTURING)” – CONQUERENT CONTROL SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED.



Some Other Winners:



DR. KESHAVAMURTHY K. P. – “LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (HUMAN RESOURCES)”, MR. GURUVAYURAPPAN PV – “CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER OF THE YEAR (HEALTHCARE)”, MR. PRANAY VYAS – “INSPIRING YOUTH ENTERPRISE AWARD OF THE YEAR (CONSTRUCTION)”, MR. RANJEET K. SINGH – “INSPIRING YOUTH ENTERPRISE AWARD (REAL ESTATE)”, MR. ANIL PORTER – “CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER OF THE YEAR (TRANSPORTATION)”, YELLOW UMBRELLA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (MARKETING)”, PMN PRANIKHA SPORTS MEDICINE & PAIN RELIEF CENTRE – “HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (TAMIL NADU)”, ORANGE TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS – “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS)”, SHREE COLOUR INKS – “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (COLOUR INK MANUFACTURING)”, MITASO COMTEL LIMITED – “SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (METAL SHEET MANUFACTURING)”, MR. VIVEK DOSHI – “INSPIRING YOUTH ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE AWARD (SUPPLY)”, AES TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED INDIA – “SOCIAL ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (IT & BPM)”, ETRANS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED – “TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (VEHICLE TRACKING SOLUTIONS)”, MR. NIKHIL PANDIT – “CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER OF THE YEAR (DOORS SOLUTIONS)”, BHANSALI ENTERPRISES – “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (AUTOMOBILES)”, BIG CITY YELLOW PAGES – “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (ADVERTISING)”, MR. HEMANT DABHI – “CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER OF THE YEAR (MANUFACTURING)”, RN EVENTSOURCE MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED – “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (EVENT)”, RECIPROCITY – “NEW ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (BUSINESS CONSULTANT)”, ALIEN FABRICON INDIA – “SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (CONVEYORS MANUFACTURING)”, SHREE SULAJ ENVIROTECH PRIVATE LIMITED – “EMERGING HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR”, REVERSE ECOMMERCE PRIVATE LIMITED – “EMERGING ENVIRONMENTAL ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR”, MR. MAHESH KANDWAL – “CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER OF THE YEAR (EDUCATION)”, MR. RAHUL KAPOOR – “ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (LEATHER)”, MR. SIDHESH M. RAIKAR – “CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER OF THE YEAR (AUTOMOBILE COMPONENTS)”, VIJAYA KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCE – “SOCIAL ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR IN TELANGANA (EDUCATION)”, SAKETH EXIM PRIVATE LIMITED – “SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (MANUFACTURING)”, STEELWOOD FOOTWEAR PRIVATE LIMITED – “SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (FOOTWEAR MANUFACTURING)”, KRISHNA EXPORTS A UNIT OF KRISHNA TRADERS NEW – “ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR (EXPORT HOUSE)”, SSAP TECH SOLUTIONS LLP – “TECHNOLOGY STARTUP ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR”, CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED – “HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR (PHARMACEUTICALS)”, TECHVED CONSULTING INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED – “DIGITAL INNOVATION ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR” & MR. ASHOK K. SHAH – “CHAIRMAN OF THE YEAR (TRANSPORTATION)”.



According to Mr. Avinash Singh (Vice President), “Good Afternoon friends, First and foremost I wish to thank the Hon. Minister for accepting to be here today as our chief guest. Secondly, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all of you to this year’s Leaders Awards (Enterprise Edition) and I wish to thank all of you for your participation. With continuous support & services of all our participants & nominees in specialization of their field this time again we have successfully felicitated our 2016 Leaders Awards (Enterprise Edition). According to Mr. Avinash Singh (Vice President), "Good Afternoon friends, First and foremost I wish to thank the Hon. Minister for accepting to be here today as our chief guest. Secondly, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all of you to this year's Leaders Awards (Enterprise Edition) and I wish to thank all of you for your participation. With continuous support & services of all our participants & nominees in specialization of their field this time again we have successfully felicitated our 2016 Leaders Awards (Enterprise Edition). Heartily thank to each one of them."

