17th Annual Sustainability Conference Kicked off in Bangalore Today

A Two-day National Conference on Sustainability and Environment Protection issues faced by the industry, service sectors, corporates and the ways to overcome the challenges kicked off here in Bangalore at Hotel Taj Airport.

The theme of the conference was "Sustainability for inclusive growth".



The meet was formally inaugurated by RK Dubey, former CMD of Canara Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Dubey said many cities in India are undergoing urban sustainability transformations, integrating resources efficiency, resilience and quality of life and addressing the social and political challenges inherent in transformative change.



Dubey emphasized and the fact that Greentech has, in its seventeen years, integrated the key components of industry and development through its annual conferences on Sustainability, Operational Safety, Human Resource and CSR.

Earlier welcoming the gathering, Kamleshwar Sharan, President of Greentech Foundation said Development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs is the real sustainability development.

Following the inauguration held a Panel Discussion on Greater Social Inclusion & Stronger Sustainable growth: Myth or Reality? RK Dubey moderated the discussion. Industry experts, Ashwani Kumar, Anju Bhatnagar, Bharat Londhe and Swagata Sen Pillai were the panel members.

The consensus that emerged among the panel members is that technological and economic growth is happening. Systems and policies are in place. But, the implementation of inclusive growth is not happening. The panelists also agreed that Greater Social Inclusion and Stronger Sustainable growth is still not a reality.

They also felt that our GDP has grown, but our human development index is still at one tenth.

Organized by New Delhi-based NGO, Greentech Foundation, the conference provided guidance based on best practices and experiences of developing and implementing best strategies.

The conference attracted the mix of 100 plus specialists, environmentalists and sustainability experts from all over India.

According to Kamleshwar Sharan, President of Genentech Foundation, during the two day meet, the experts will delve on Sustainable Development Goals for Sustaining Business; Sustainable Development; Managing Environmental & Social Impacts; Sustainable & Clean Technologies; Ensuring Sustainable Agriculture; Desalination; Water Reuse; Industrial Water Treatment; Waste Prevention & Recycling; Energy Conservation & Efficiency; Emissions Control Technologies; Smart & Clean Cities; Moving Towards Clean Energy; Ambient Air Quality Monitoring and many more issue of great concern to the industry in particular and society in general.

Professional excellence awards were presented to the companies and individuals during the meet, Kamleshwar Sharan added.

The meet will conclude Thursday evening.

Photo Caption: Seen in the pic are RK Dubey, Kamleshwar Sharan, and Swagata Sen Pillai at the inauguration of National Meet on Sustainability in Bangalore

