ZingHR Wins CIO CHOICE 2017 Honor & Recognition in HR & Global Payroll Services for SMEs

ZingHR, the new age employee-centric cloud HCM Platform, announced on 6th January, 2017, that it was honored with CIO CHOICE 2017 Award in HR & Global Payroll Services for the SME category. CIO CHOICE celebrated its 5th Anniversary, the only independent ICT Vendor Recognition platform – Voice of CIOs in India.

The marquee 5th Annual CIO CHOICE Recognition landmark event saw a gathering of 400+ CIOs and ICT Business Leaders. This exclusive Red Carpet Night, presented Honor & Recognitions in 52 categories, recognizing 28 distinct ICT Brands.



The event focused on companies based or operating in India, and was by far the most competitive in its history this year as well, with the highest number of nominations and entry submissions to date with a distinguished CIO Advisory. More than 200 entries were received this year, from a wide array of public and private ICT Vendor companies, both Large as well as Small & Medium Enterprises and from a variety of geographic regions in India.



The Winners of CIO CHOICE 2017 were determined by an independent CIO voting survey from across the country on product performance, customer satisfaction and continued customer service. KPMG is the knowledge partner for CIO CHOICE 2017.



“By being voted by CIOs, ZingHR has proven its expertise in specific technology areas, places them among the top percentile of enterprise ICT vendors in India” said Anoop Mathur President at Centre Of Recognition & Excellence.



On receiving the award, Mr. Prasad Rajappan, Founder & CEO, ZingHR said, “It is truly rewarding to receive a recognition at such a grand platform, and having won the trust of CIOs across industries and geographies. ZingHR’s capabilities in providing cloud based HRMS solutions for SMEs and large enterprises across geographies, and continuous innovation in technology has helped achieve this feat.

What set us apart was our vision and endeavour to deliver real business value, going far beyond offering a mere HR processes automation tool. ZingHR leads the HR Tech space with innovations like Machine Learning for Recruitment, AI enabled Chatbot for Support, Mobile Onboarding, Aadhaar integrated e-KYC, Power BI for data visualization, Geo-fencing and geo-tagging, for the Mobile workforce.”



About ZingHR



ZingHR has empowered over 5,00,000 Users across 450+ Companies Worldwide with 24+ HRMS Modules. ZingHR transforms businesses by enabling the modern age HR with technology that can be integrated and implemented within any organization to increase people engagement, drive productivity, enhance top-line and increase EBITDA margins.



ZingHR adopts and implements Machine Learning in intelligent recruitment processes. Assisting businesses in revolutionizing recruiting – Machine Learning helps measure employee performance, eliminate human bias, skim through big data, identify a high quality candidate and hire better. Visit ZingHR.com



Use Promo Code: Zing25OFF

Photo Caption: Mr. Prasad Rajappan – Founder & MD, ZingHR and Mr. Vivek Tikoo – Director – Strategy & Business, ZingHR, receive the award from Mr. Chandan Sinha – CIO at Jindal Saw Limited