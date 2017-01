Source : WNS Friday, January 6, 2017 6:30PM IST (1:00PM GMT) NYSE:WNS(NYSE:WNS) WNS to Release Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 19, 2017 New York, United States & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2017 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 19, 2017.



Following the release, WNS management will host a call on January 19, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2017 third quarter ended December 31, 2016 on the teleconference.



To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 47571119.



A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 47571119, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.



About WNS



WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 200+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer care, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of September 30, 2016, WNS had 31,719 professionals across 42 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.



Safe Harbor Provision



This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+