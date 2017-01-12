Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2016 on January 25, 2017

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors.



At 7:15 PM IST* (8:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (8:00 AM US Eastern time) to the email ID: [email protected] or [email protected]



The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at this link- http://services.choruscall.eu/links/wipro170125.html



About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better. Wipro delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a 360 degree view of “Business through Technology.” By combining digital strategy, customer centric design, advanced analytics and product engineering approach, Wipro helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Wipro has a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com