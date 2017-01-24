Source : WIPRO Tuesday, January 24, 2017 5:58PM IST (12:28PM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Limited Announces Retirement of TK Kurien East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that TK Kurien, Executive Vice Chairman & Member of the Board will retire on January 31, 2017 after completing a distinguished career with the company.



Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said, “TK has been an integral part of the organization’s leadership for years. He has played a vital role in building and scaling many of Wipro’s successful businesses besides spearheading our transformation into a future ready organization. TK has long been a powerful voice in championing and espousing the cause of the industry in various fora around the world. I thank him and his family for his immense contribution to Wipro and wish him the very best for the next phase of his life and career.”



Wipro Limited announced the elevation of TK Kurien as Executive Vice Chairman and the appointment of Abidali Z Neemuchwala as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director a year ago.



“TK and Abid have worked together over the past 12 months to complete a smooth and effective transition. In the past year, TK and Abid have charted out a new technology roadmap and further deepened our client relationships besides scaling our big bets in automation, artificial intelligence and digital,” Premji added. This seamless transition has allowed TK to advance his retirement from the previously planned date by two months.



“I consider myself deeply honored and privileged to have been a part of this organisation. Together, we launched and led businesses to global recognition. We have grown manifold and are today a partner of choice for several marquee names around the world. I thank my colleagues and other stakeholders for their support over the years,” said TK Kurien, Executive Vice Chairman & Member of the Board, Wipro Limited.



“It has been my privilege and honor to work closely with TK, an exceptional leader gifted with a sharp intellect and an uncanny ability to sense technology trends well ahead of time. His abiding interest in history and deep understanding of finance gives him a rare perspective beyond the technology landscape. I wish him the very best,” said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Ltd.



About Wipro Limited



