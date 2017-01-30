Wipro and PATH Announce Partnership to Improve Health in Developing Countries

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and PATH, an international nonprofit organization and global leader in health and innovation, focused on improving health care, especially for women and children, today announced a partnership. Wipro and PATH will partner to improve health outcomes in developing countries in Africa and Asia Pacific by collaborating on information and technology systems that accelerate progress on health innovations in low-resource environments.



As part of the engagement, PATH and Wipro will co-create a platform for PATH’s global health programs that makes more effective and efficient use of data from internal and external sources, spurring insights to accelerate ongoing global health efforts. The collaboration will strengthen PATH’s ability to harness entrepreneurial ingenuity, scientific expertise, and community knowledge to disrupt the cycle of poor health and tackle global health problems such as malaria.



Jeffrey Heenan Jalil, Senior Vice-President and Global Head, Healthcare, Life Sciences & Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with PATH to improve health in developing countries. We see this as a socially impactful opportunity to apply our experience and expertise in technological innovation to solve real-world health problems in resource-challenged corners of the world. This partnership will deepen our understanding of country-level needs so that we can develop digital strategies that take into account the complexities and nuances of global health work. Partnering with PATH to support the development of lifesaving technologies and strengthen health systems is a way for us to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”



Government health agencies, public health professionals, nongovernmental organizations, and health care, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers are increasingly dependent on the effective use of information to create global health solutions. It is the challenge of creating high-impact technology solutions to eliminate health disparities and improve the lives of the most vulnerable that has inspired the collaboration between Wipro and PATH.



Elaine Gibbons, executive director, Global Corporate Engagement, PATH, said, “It is clear that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals will require significant cross-sector collaboration. PATH is developing very targeted partnerships to help us solve critical social challenges, and the technology sector is particularly critical to this. We are delighted to be partnering with Wipro to innovate solutions and create both social and business value.”



About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better. Wipro delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a 360-degree view of “Business through Technology.” By combining digital strategy, customer centric design, advanced analytics and product engineering approach, Wipro helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Wipro has a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com



About PATH

PATH is the leader in global health innovation. An international nonprofit organization, PATH saves lives and improves health, especially among women and children. PATH accelerates innovation across five platforms—vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, devices, and system and service innovations—that harness our entrepreneurial insight, scientific and public health expertise, and passion for health equity. By mobilizing partners around the world, PATH takes innovation to scale, working alongside countries primarily in Africa and Asia to tackle their greatest health needs. With these key partners, PATH delivers measurable results that disrupt the cycle of poor health. Learn more at www.path.org.



Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.