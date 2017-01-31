Via.com App Users Grow to 1.5 MN Globally

Omni-channel travel, retail and fintech company, Via.com has surpassed one million downloads since it was launched two years back. The Android app had crossed the one-million installs landmark on Google Play Store in the fourth week of January 2017. With this, VIA’s mobile app user-base has now grown to over 1.5 million globally. Also, VIA app is one of the highest retained apps in the industry.

“We are seeing around 180 per cent growth in terms of transactions month-on-month on VIA mobile app. The number of transactions per purchasing user also went up from 1.2 transactions to over 1.3 transactions in a week,” Himanshu Garg, Vice President – Mobile, VIA said.

“I am very excited to announce that an increasing number of Indian consumers are booking on mobile. Half of our transactions are now on mobile and going forward, VIA will only increase its work on technology upgrades to provide customers more information,” he added. Owing to the overwhelming response from consumers, the company has set bolder targets and is aiming to target five million downloads by the end of the financial year, Garg pointed out.

Via.com launched its mobile app in January 2015 and has launched many innovative features, including fare calendar, last-minute hotel booking, Refer & Earn program, etc since then. The growth of overall base of VIA users after introducing the mobile app has been over 100 per cent in the last two years. One of the best-rated travel apps, VIA app is currently available in all seven countries where VIA is operational – India, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, UAE and Oman. Via is the only travel app which has the necessary utilities payment option as well. Known for its penchant for innovation, VIA has been an early mover and adopted the Progressive web app (PWA) technology. Customers can also get updates on VIA deals in Facebook and Twitter.



About Via.com



Via.com is Asia’s leading omni-channel travel, retail & fintech company. Its distribution strategy includes enabling small businesses with an intuitive tech platform which helps them with best in class content, closed looped wallet and a range of CRM & accounting functionalities to run their business effectively.

Via.com is the most comprehensive & consistently profitable travel e-commerce company with 10 years of experience & presence in seven countries: India, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, UAE and Oman. Through its global network of over 100,000 independent re-sellers in the travel, retail & fintech space, the company provides access to a broad array of products including air travel, train tickets, hotels, holiday packages, buses, car rentals, insurance, mobile recharges and money transfer. In addition to this, Via.com has more than 5,000 corporate customers and also engages directly with consumers through its B2C website and mobile app.

Established in 2006 as flightraja.com, Via.com was incorporated in 2007 and has since dramatically disrupted the Indian travel space with its innovative offerings that became hugely viral in multiple markets. IndoUS Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital are the primary investors in Via.com.