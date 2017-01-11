Uflex Unveils ASEPTO™, its Much Awaited Aseptic Liquid Packaging Brand

The wait is finally over! India’s largest multinational flexible packaging materials and Solution Company Uflex has unveiled ‘ASEPTOTM’ its Aseptic Liquid Packaging Brand. Uflex’s Aseptic Liquid Packaging manufacturing plant that will be commercially operational by April 2017 perfectly echoes Government of India’s Make in India ethos.

ASEPTOTM is derived from the word aseptic which means sterile. Aseptic packaging ensures that food remains free from bacteria and other harmful microorganisms for a period of at least 8 months under room temperature.



As shown in the image (3) above, aseptic packages are made by laminating Polyethylene with paperboard and aluminium foil. This multi-layered construction enables the carton to protect the contents from various factors responsible for spoilage, thereby preserving the product freshness and value.



The aluminum foil layer is a strong barrier for O 2 and light;

and light; The innermost layer made of polyethylene makes it possible to seal- through the pack;

The paper layer provides stiffness, making it possible for the cartons to assume a brick shape thereby enabling maximum utilization of the available storage and transportation space.

Printing, creasing and punching of Paper Board is done on the printing machine. This is followed by the lamination of Paper board on the extrusion machine with Aluminium film and a different type of Polyethylene.

The rolls from the Lamination machine are converted to rolls of smaller width as per the required size of packages i.e. 200 ml, 100 ml, 1000 ml etc.

The finished rolls are sent to the customer where these rolls are run on the forming and filling line and the desired products (juices, milk, other dairy and distillery products) are filled and packed in the packages.

Good surface material coupled up with superior graphics enhances the brand equity on retail shelf.

The packaging increases shelf life of the product also saving from the dependency on cold chain besides enunciating ease of handling for the marketers and consumers alike.

Launching ASEPTOTM, Mr. Ashwani Sharma, President & CEO, New Business Initiatives, Uflex Limited said, “Aseptic Packaging market in India is majorly classified into 3 segments i.e. Juices, Dairy Products and Liquor. Packaging of flavoured milk, other dairy items and liquor in Aseptic packaging material will play a key role in propelling the growth of aseptic packaging in the coming years both in India and overseas. Our total manufacturing capacity of 7 billion packs per annum will cater to 90% of the domestic market demand. In APAC, the market growth is around 7% and in India the growth has been in double digits for the last 3-4 years.

Presently the Indian Aseptic Liquid Packaging Market is growing @17-18% per annum and the market is expected to double up in the next five years to approximately 20 billion packs per annum. Drawing parallels, China boasts of a tremendous growth story which has already reached approximately 80 billion packs. In India with similar population the growth potential is humungous. Aseptic Packaging Manufacturing is the BIG THING for taking Uflex to the NEXT LEVEL of Business Excellence. We are all set to take off in the Indian market and position this business globally.”

Commenting about the investment that has gone into the upcoming aseptic packaging manufacturing plant, Mr. R.K. Jain, Group President (Corp. F & A), Uflex Limited said, “The aseptic packaging manufacturing plant is coming up on 21 acres of the 72 acre land parcel that Uflex has bought at Sanand, Gujarat. Remaining land may cater to any future expansion of Uflex’s existing business as well as for aseptic packaging manufacturing as the need be. Upholding our commitment towards environmental sustainability, the aseptic packaging manufacturing facility has been designed to be a zero discharge plant. Solar panels and Passive Architecture-Envelop Insulation have been used to preserve natural light besides conserving power energy.

The investment towards the Aseptic Packaging plant is INR 580 crore (approx. USD 85 million) and once operational, it will employ around 250 people. Our total investment over the next two-three years is INR 1500 crore in a phased manner. This already includes INR 580 crore towards setting up the Aseptic Packaging Manufacturing Plant. The balance will be utilized for modernization of manufacturing systems and processes and R&D towards yet better flexible packaging solutions using the most contemporary technology. From the current Top Line of USD 1 Billion we are very positive of doubling up in the next three-four years.”

Expressing his joy while unveiling brand ASEPTOTM, Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman & Managing Director, Uflex Limited said, “Being the fully integrated multinational flexible packaging materials and Solution Company that we are, we will also be offering the specialised filling machines to our clients as a well-rounded packaging solution for their liquid products. Our Engineering Business at Noida is designing and manufacturing machines with a filling speed of 7,500 packs / hour for a typical 200 ml pack.

We already have a wide customer base to whom we offer fully integrated flexible packaging solutions for their solid, semi-solid, granular, powder, paste, gel and viscous fluid products. Now with our aseptic packaging manufacturing plant going operational, getting orders from the existing clients for their liquid products will be a natural extension of our long standing business relationship of several decades.”



About Uflex

Uflex is India’s largest end-to-end flexible packaging company and an emerging global player. Since its inception back in 1985, Uflex has grown from strength to strength to evolve as a truly Indian Multinational with consumers spread across the world. Uflex today has state-of-the-art packaging facilities at multiple locations in India with installed capacity of around 100,000 TPA and has packaging film manufacturing facilities in India, UAE, Mexico Egypt, Poland and USA with cumulative installed capacity in excess of 337,000 TPA.

All Uflex plants are accredited with ISO 9001, 14001, HACCP & BRC certifications. Uflex caters to markets spanning across the globe in over 140 countries like USA, Canada, South American countries, UK and other European Countries, Russia, South Africa, CIS, Asian and African nations. Integrated within its core business profile are allied businesses like Engineering, Cylinders, Holography and Chemicals which further give Uflex a superior edge above competition.

Uflex Limited is also a part of the D&B Global Database and winner of various prestigious national and international awards for its products’ excellence. Uflex offers technologically superior packaging solutions for a wide variety of products such as snack foods, candy and confectionery, sugar, rice & other cereals, beverages, tea & coffee, dessert mixes, noodles, wheat flour, soaps and detergents, shampoos & conditioners, vegetable oil, spices, marinades & pastes, cheese & dairy products, frozen food, sea food, meat, anti-fog, pet food, pharmaceuticals, contraceptives, garden fertilizers and plant nutrients, motor oil and lubricants, automotive and engineering components etc.



Some of Uflex’s clients on the global turf include P&G, PepsiCo; Tata Global; Mondelez, L’ Oreal, Britannia, Haldiram’s, Amul, Kimberly Clark, Ferro Rocher, Perfetti, GSK, Nestle, Agrotech Foods, Coca Cola, Wrigley, Johnson & Johnson among others.

