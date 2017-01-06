Uflex-STAIRS Himachal Khel Mahotsav 2017 Concludes with a Roaring Success

Participation of over 2000 athletes & players from rural areas of Himachal Pradesh

Featuring 12 different games

Uflex STAIRS Himachal Khel Mahotsav, a state-level mega sporting event organised by STAIRS (Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports) in association with Uflex Ltd., India’s largest flexible packaging company, drew to close today, in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The five-day long sports extravaganza which started on 2nd January 2017, was kicked off at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Una.



Termed as the mini Olympics, UFLEX STAIRS Himachal Khel Mahotsav featured more than 2,000 young sportspersons and champions of the age group 12-24 years from rural areas of Himachal Pradesh. The participants vied for honours in in over 12 sports including – Football, Hockey, Badminton, Table Tennis, Kabaddi, Wrestling, Handball, Volleyball, Athletics, Judo, Basketball, Chess, Karate, Swimming and Kho-kho.



There was a prize distribution ceremony at the closing event, during which the winning teams and players received trophies, medals and certificates for their excellent performances.



Mr. Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and Secretary General, STAIRS congratulated the winning teams and players for their superb performances and all the participants for their enthusiasm and passion towards sports. He said, “It is overwhelming and encouraging to see the growing love for today’s children towards sports like Kabaddi, Handball, Kho-kho, apart from popular sports like football and cricket. Sports event like Uflex Stairs Himachal Khel Mahotsav celebrates the sporting excellence among rural athletes and promotion of sports at rural level. I believe that government should encourage nurturing of rural sports talent, as it brings out the qualities of leadership, discipline and positive competition among the youth.”



The selected players go through a scouting process to enter into the UFLEX STAIRS Himachal Khel Mahotsav. Top champions are screened and scouted from the rural areas and given an opportunity to partake and exhibit their talent in the Himachal Khel Mahotsav.



STAIRS is currently the largest organisation that ensures youth development through sports. With the focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) through sports, over 300,000 children play – without having to spend a penny – ‘every day’ at 400 STAIRS Training Centres in over 4,000 villages across seven states in India. Over 20,000,00 lives have already been touched and changed through STAIRS' interventions, and the organisation is steadily scaling and increasing its reach with an aim to touch one billion lives by 2020.



About STAIRS:



STAIRS is a New Delhi-headquartered not-for-profit, non-governmental organisation (NGO) which aims to empower the underprivileged youth of India. It is committed to providing opportunities to the young Indians so that they can lead a life of dignity. The NGO, which started in 2000, nurtures the talented sportsmen at the bottom-of-the-pyramid to ensure sports become a mean of earning a living.



STAIRS also organises educational and health programmes and educates youth about the dignity of labour and equality irrespective of caste, creed or sex. STAIRS operates through its 400 centres spread across seven states in India.



About Uflex Ltd



Uflex is India’s largest end-to-end flexible packaging company and an emerging global player. Since its inception back in 1985, Uflex has grown from strength to strength to evolve as a truly Indian Multinational with consumers spread across the world. Uflex today has state-of-the-art packaging facilities at multiple locations in India with installed capacity of around 100,000 TPA and has packaging film manufacturing facilities in India, UAE, Mexico Egypt, Poland and USA with cumulative installed capacity in excess of 337,000 TPA.



All Uflex plants are accredited with ISO 9001, 14001, HACCP & BRC certifications. Uflex caters to markets spanning across the globe in over 140 countries like USA, Canada, South American countries, UK and other European Countries, Russia, South Africa, CIS, Asian and African nations. Integrated within its core business profile are allied businesses like Engineering, Cylinders, Holography and Chemicals which further give Uflex a superior edge above competition.



Uflex Limited is also a part of the D&B Global Database and winner of various prestigious national and international awards for its products’ excellence. Uflex offers technologically superior packaging solutions for a wide variety of products such as snack foods, candy and confectionery, sugar, rice & other cereals, beverages, tea & coffee, dessert mixes, noodles, wheat flour, soaps and detergents, shampoos & conditioners, vegetable oil, spices, marinates & pastes, cheese & dairy products, frozen food, sea food, meat, anti-fog, pet food, pharmaceuticals, contraceptives, garden fertilizers and plant nutrients, motor oil and lubricants, automotive and engineering components etc.



Some of Uflex’s clients on the global turf include P&G, PepsiCo; Tata Global; Mondelez, L’ Oreal, Britannia, Haldiram’s, Amul, Kimberly Clark, Ferro Rocher, Perfetti, GSK, Nestle, Agrotech Foods, Coca Cola, Wrigley, Johnson & Johnson among others.

Photo Caption: Mr. Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and Secretary General, STAIRS felicitating participants