UAE Exchange India Offers Grand Prizes for Online Transactions

By modernizing the country’s financial backup with the pioneering contributions, UAE Exchange India has volunteered wide range of offers towards the customers all across the globe, making a niche for itself in the industry for reliable customer centric supporting services.



Being a leading financial institution with more than a decade of proficiency in financial as well as allied services, UAE Exchange India offers new online offers for the honoured customers to get them delight in their online brooking or any transactions.

Despite customary practices, the newly proclaimed online offer has been launched with an overview to enable ample customer friendly services with much comfort and ease. This could enable the customers act accordingly to incline a digital touch in every transaction thereby creating an impact of better distinguished digital transformation in the society.

Here is the list of ‘grand’ prizes specially designed for the lucky winners of online transacts on Forex, Air Ticketing, Holidays, Loans, Cakes and Flower services from UAE Exchange India.



1st Prize winner will be bestowed with trendiest Google Nexus 6 phone

2nd Prize winner will be given with multi-featured easy-to-use Nikon Coolpix B500 Point & shoot camera

3rd Prize winner will be presented with excellent quality Philips HTD2520 5.1 Home Theatre system

The offer period will be valid from January 13th to March 31st 2017. For more details, call 1800 3000 1555, send your concerns to [email protected]

About UAE Exchange



UAE Exchange India is one of the pioneers of financial services renowned for its penchant quality and optimized service trends, creating a benchmark for the industry. Connecting people and creating progress with the finest of quality is the vision of the company that has an extensive reach of 372 branches serving a population of 1.25 million people under the proficient support of 3375 employees. The company has been instrumental in providing cost-effective service in Foreign Exchange, Money Transfer, Air Ticketing & Tours, Loans, XPay Cash Wallet, Insurance and Share Trading.

