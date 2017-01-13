UAE Exchange India, the renowned financial hub shifted Agra branch to a new location for serving the customers of ‘City of Taj’ with proficient services. Mr. Atul Aswal, Zonal Head-Punjab, inaugurated the new premise in the presence of customers and officials of UAE Exchange. As part of CSR initiatives, school bags and study materials were distributed to underprivileged students.



“With the shifting of Agra branch to a new premise, the company further seeks to provide effortless services to the common populace upholding the motto Service is our currency,” shared Mr. Atul Aswal, Zonal Head-Punjab.



About UAE Exchange



UAE Exchange India is one of the pioneers of financial services renowned for its penchant quality and optimized service trends, creating a niche for itself in the industry. Connecting people and creating progress with the finest of quality is the vision of the company that has an extensive reach of 376 branches serving a population of 1.25 million people under the proficient support of 3375 employees. The company provides foreign exchange, travel and ticketing, loans, money transfer, Insurance and online share trading services to cater the needs of common populace. The company has also developed an exclusive mobile application ‘ XPay Cash Wallet ’ that can be downloaded from Google store or company website, www.uaeexchangeindia.com for all your financial needs.

Photo Caption: UAE Exchange India inaugurates Agra branch at new premise​