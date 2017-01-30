UAE Exchange India Distributes Educational Scholarships

Scholarships are the part of UAE Exchange India’s CSR policy for promoting education among underprivileged communities across the nation. As a responsible corporate institution, UAE Exchange India invests time and resources for nurturing the weaker sections, thereby building a better platform to their success. The company had announced educational scholarship scheme on June 2016 and has initiated the programme in Chavakkad and Kothamangalam branches.







UAE Exchange branches distributed educational scholarships to the best students from 5th to 10th standards of Govt. Higher Secondary Schools, Adimaly & Mullassery on 28 January 2017. Students were selected on the basis of overall academic performance for the year. Central Kerala Zonal Head, Mr. Shalu Babu & Branch Head, Mr. Nithin Narayanan distributed the cash award and certificate to academic performers on the Annual Day celebrations of respective schools.



Scholarships are expected to motivate students to aim better, breaking financial barriers on education. Empowering students in their education through scholarships is the long term investment for any corporate, as it cultivate a resourceful generation capable of transforming India into a developed nation.



About UAE Exchange

UAE Exchange India is one of the pioneers of financial services renowned for its penchant quality and optimized service trends, creating a niche for itself in the industry. Connecting people and creating progress with the finest of quality is the vision of the company that has an extensive reach of 376 branches serving a population of 1.25 million people under the proficient support of 3375 employees. The company has been instrumental in providing cost-effective service in Foreign Exchange, Outward Remittance, Money Transfer, Air Ticketing & Tours, Loans, Insurance and Share Trading. UAE Exchange Mobile App – “Xpay Cash Wallet” provide seamless options for customer ranging from Instant Money transfer, Mobile /DTH Recharge, Gifting Services etc ensuring safe & secure digital/mobile payment platform.

Website: www.uaeexchangeindia.com

Photo Caption: Branch Head, Mr. Nithin Narayanan & Central Kerala Zonal Head, Mr.Shalu Babu distributing the cash award and certificate