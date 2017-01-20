Source : U.S. Premium Agricultural Products Friday, January 20, 2017 2:58PM IST (9:28AM GMT) U.S. Premium Agricultural Products Collaborates with UpperCrust Food & Wine Show to Bring in India’s Finest Gourmet Exhibition in Mumbai Set to showcase the uniqueness of U.S. Cranberries, Washington Apples, USA Pears, California Walnuts and U.S. Pecans Mumbai, Maharashtra, India In a bid to showcase the most delectable varieties of fruits and nuts from the American soil, U.S. Premium Agricultural Products have announced their collaboration with ‘UpperCrust Food & Wine Show’ in Mumbai. The 14th edition of this culinary extravaganza will be kicked off in Mumbai from27th to 29th January at World Trade Center, Mumbai.



Reputed Chefs and Mixologists from around the country will compete for top honors with their innovative creations using the best quality U.S. Premium Agricultural Products such as U.S. Cranberries, California Walnuts, USA Pears, Washington Apples, and U.S. Pecans. While the attendees will get to witness the highest quality products and services from food and beverage industry, the winners of the Culinary and Mixology completion will be chosen by a panel of esteemed judges including members of the organizing committee, reputed industry & USDA representatives.



Talking about the initiative, Mr. Keith Sunderlal, India representative of the US Premium Agricultural Products said, “We are thrilled to be associated with one of India’s most elite professional trade show in the Food & Hospitality Industry. As the ingredient partners for Upper Crust Food & Wine Show, our aim is to expand awareness and knowledge of the availability, versatility and utilization techniques of US Cranberries, California Walnuts, USA Pears, Washington Apples and U.S. Pecans in India. We are confident that this association will help us continue to evolve and engage passionate followers of food and wine culture.”



To indulge in premium agricultural products from USA, get set for UpperCrust Food & Wine Show!



About The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC):



The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) USA is focused on promoting the use and consumption of cranberries worldwide. The CMC was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality product. The Marketing Order has been amended several times since its inception to further the CMC's ability to expand market development projects in domestic and international markets. Currently, CMC conducts generic promotion activities in the United States, China, India, Mexico, Pan-Europe and South Korea.



About UpperCrust Food and Wine Show:



UpperCrust Food & Wine Show is organized by UpperCrust Magazine which is India’s finest Food & Wine Magazine and one of the leading trade fair organizers in India. The show is in its 14th edition and is rated as India's first gourmet exhibition featuring some of the highest quality products and services from the Food and Beverage industry. It provides an excellent platform for new and emerging food & lifestyle products. UpperCrust Food and Wine Show would be a rare event that would most definitely appeal to the taste buds. It is a leading national event showcasing the best wines, spirits and foods from all over the world.



About The SCS Group:



The SCS Agribusiness Consultants Pvt. Limited (referred to as THE SCS GROUP) is an agribusiness-consulting firm based in India providing services in the disciplines of marketing, logistics, strategy, policy, communications and training. The firm was established in 1998 with the conviction that the highly competitive global agricultural products' trade scenario demands in-depth research, sophisticated marketing strategies and meticulous implementation.

