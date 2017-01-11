Training.com – an NIIT Initiative Announces Fresh Batch of Advanced Program in Data Sciences in Association with IIM Calcutta

Training.com– a multi-modal learning platform by NIIT has launched Advance program in Data Sciences to help build a great career in the field of Data analysis. The program is in association with IIM Calcutta and will be delivered through a combination of online and offline modes. The online component will be in live online interactive mode through training.com. In addition, the program will also have campus visit components at IIM Calcutta. Through this partnership NIIT and IIM Calcutta aim to create high-impact learning experiences by bridging the gap between quality, affordability and accessibility.

The 12 months program in Data Sciences (APDS) will provide in-depth knowledge of different tools and techniques used for handling, managing, analysing and interpreting data. They should also have a work experience of at least 3 years. On successful completion of the program the participant will receive a certificate of successful completion from IIM Calcutta. The candidates will also be awarded an Alumni status by IIM Calcutta.

The first batch will commence from March 2017 onwards. For more information, visit:- https://www.training.com/management-courses-online/advanced-program-in-data-sciences

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Udai Singh, Head, New Business Initiatives, NIIT Ltd. said, “The programs offered by training.com are uniquely positioned to meet the changing requirements of the industry. With the launch of Advance Program in Data Sciences in association with IIM Calcutta we aim to develop globally competitive workforce who can take various challenging role and can add greater value to their organization.”

Mr. Preetam Basu, Associate Professor Operations Management, IIM Calcutta, said, “We are delighted to partner with NIIT to make Advanced Program in Data Sciences available to professionals across the country through training.com. Data science employs techniques and theories drawn from many fields within the broad areas of mathematics, statistics, operations research, information science, and computer science. The content delivery, examination, and certification process will be administered using a balanced mix of direct-to-device technology and scheduled visits to the campus.”

The Advance Program in Data Sciences will introduce learners to software such as XL-Miner, SAS Enterprise Miner, SPSS, R, @Risk, Arena, Apache Spark, Python etc. The program will be taught with the help of case studies, live corporate examples and general discussions with 8 days of campus visit. As part of the program, participants will be required to form small teams and undertake projects of their choice, in the areas of marketing, finance and operations that will be guided by IIM Calcutta faculty. Successful completion of the program will enable the participants to acquire a strong foundation for applying advanced quantitative and statistical tools to make most effective decisions driven by sound data analysis.

The programmers on Training.com are targeted at working professionals who want to take their careers to the next level by enhancing their knowledge of the latest business concepts through a management course from a premier institute.

About NIIT

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world’s leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint across 40 nations, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills and Careers Group, and School Learning Group.

NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills and Careers Group (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT’s wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides futuristic NIIT nGuru range of learning solutions for schools comprising, interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software. The Training.com learning platform, is an NIIT initiative for advanced career programs, which are delivered live by industry experts in an immersive and interactive online mode, combining instructor-led classrooms with the convenience of accessing the training sessions from anywhere.

As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 4th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2016), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past nine consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, won the prestigious award for 'Educational Technology, at the Indo-American Education Summit 2016.

