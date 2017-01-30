Source : Hiranandani Group Monday, January 30, 2017 7:35PM IST (2:05PM GMT) ‘The Walk’ Presents ‘Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2017’ on 12 February, 2017 “Annual fitness conscious event helps create better individuals that in turn create better communities,” says Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani Mumbai, Thane, Maharashtra, India The fifth edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon (HTHM) the second most popular run in Maharashtra will be flagged off on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from Hiranandani Estate, Thane. The theme for ‘The Walk’ presents ‘Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2017’ is ‘Running for Expression’.



“No longer is the individual uni-dimensional. Running is the expression of forbearance and a reflection of one’s conquering spirit,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities. “The Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon (HTHM) annual event allows participants to explore their multi-dimensional personalities, helping create better individuals that in turn create better communities,” he added.



Espousing the concept of ‘Running for a Cause’, the fifth edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon, which has been recognized by the Athletics Federation of India, will have four categories. First, the Half Marathon, which will have runners going for 21.097km. The second is the ‘Green Run’, which is 10 kms. Then, the ‘Fun Run’, which is 4 kms. The fourth category will be Half Marathon Pacers. Registration fee collected from participants is donated to a charitable institution doing social work. Substantial charity fund amounting Rs 80lacs was raised in the last year edition; which has been donated to charitable institutions like Ruhi (associated with Tata Memorial Hospital), Jaipur Foot, Mumbai Mobile Creches, Concern India, Oxfam, Buniyaad and Agasthi Foundation. The fund to be raised from current year HTHM would be donated to Akshay Patra Foundation and Rotary Club of Thane North-End.



Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2017 is an initiative to awaken residents of Thane about the importance of maintaining their health and lifestyle. With busy schedules, work pressure and hectic lifestyles, we see that citizens tend to neglect their health. The ‘Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2017’, is a health wake-up call for residents, said Niranjan Hiranandani.



“The last date for registration is 31 January, 2017, and I hope running enthusiasts will make it a point to register,” concluded Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.



