The Venetian Macao to Headline as Platinum Partner of 5th Annual MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress

MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress 2017, the premier platform for all MICE and luxury travel sourcing for regional and outbound travel from India, has announced that it has signed up The Venetian Macao as the Platinum Partner of the event. The Venetian Macao will collaborate with the event to showcase their newest property The Parisian Macao, which opened in September 2016.



“The property, which is the Venetian Cottai’s flagship property is set to take the Indian MICE market by storm. It is through channels like MILT Congress that The Venetian® Macao and The Parisian Macao are able to reinstate their offering to the Indian market,” Stephanie Tanpure, Executive Director of Sales, Sands Resorts Cottai Strip Macao.

Now in its 5th year, the MILT Congress is organized by Dubai-based QnA International. Over the years, the event has transformed itself into a premium networking and business platform aimed at industry leaders who represent India’s top corporations, biggest film production houses and premium destination wedding planners. The event also enables these executives to meet with global travel and hospitality suppliers looking to build long lasting alliances with them and offer packages at discounted rates for their future MICE & Luxury Travel purposes.

According to Tanpure, this year, the business from the Indian market has been very strong for Sands Resorts Cotai Strip Macao. “Our numbers are up 20% year-on-year from Indian travellers and we feel confident about the Indian market. We are very happy to see this steady increase in the number of Indian visitor arrivals to our integrated resorts. The response we saw this year from the MICE Segment alone was very promising,” explained Tanpure.

The Parisian Macao is inspired by the magic and wonder of the famed City of Light. The property features a full array of integrated resort facilities that includes 3,000 guest rooms and suites, convention and meeting space, international restaurants, spa, kids’ club, health club, pool deck with themed water park, and 1,200-seat theatre, among other amenities. Its retail mall ‘Shoppes at Parisian’ offers the latest in fashion and couture in a setting reminiscent of the streets of Paris, with an eclectic mix of street artists and entertainers heightening the authentic experience.

“It is very important to understand changing preferences of the Indian market and benchmark from the many success stories. The need to source the right destination for the MICE activities is very prominent; it is about finding it all under one roof,” explained Mr. Ackash Jain, a Director at QnA International. “This is where the MILT Congress comes in. As the organisers of MILT Congress, our objective has always been to bring the best destinations and suppliers from all over the world to meet C-level executives from the region. The event’s visitors are decision-makers on all aspects related to procurement in the MICE, business and luxury travel activities.”



According to Tanpure, last year, Macao welcomed close to 170,000 visitors from India with over 80 percent choosing to stay at The Venetian. “The Venetian® Macao sees as many as 450 Indian guests every day and we are very happy to see a steady increase in the number of Indian visitor arrivals in the last 5 months alone,” added Tanpure. “The response we are seeing in terms of Indian visitor traffic already this year is very promising and we are assured that with the right partnerships in India we will continue to provide an internationally sought after destination for our Indian leisure travellers well into 2017.”



About MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress 2017



Back for the 5th year, the by-invitation only MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress 2017, is set to attract C-level executives and decision makers and offer one-to-one business meetings, high profile keynote & panel discussions, five star corporate luncheons, and networking coffee breaks. Selectively chosen DMCs, Tourism Boards, Hotels, Venues, Convention Bureaus from all around the world to ensure they meet your MICE requirements to facilitate your upcoming MICE projects.

Adding to this is a comprehensive conference agenda that sheds light on the key trends and aspects that have an impact on the MICE & Luxury Travel Industry that is guaranteed to leave you with knowledge in abundance that you can use to implement in your organization to achieve greater returns and to take your MICE and travel activities to the next level!



Organiser: About QnA International



QnA International creates and delivers business learning and development exchange platforms through B2B conferences, bespoke events and trainings. The company also has an expertise in outsourced sponsorship sales and key account management. www.qnainternational.com



Website: www.miltcongress.com

Photo Caption: Sands Resorts Cottai Strip Macau