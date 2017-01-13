The Founding Class of Vedica Scholars 2015-16 Graduates Successfully

On 23rd December 2016, the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women held its first ever Convocation Ceremony for the Founding Class of 2016 at the Sanskriti Kendra lawns. Vedica is a re-imagined MBA programme for women based in New Delhi. This 18-month full-time, residential, post-graduate programme boasts of a pluridisciplinary curriculum with diverse modules in management, liberal arts, communication skills and leadership that have been carefully crafted to the expectations of employers today.

Through the course of the Programme, Vedica Scholars have displayed confidence, resilience and a commitment to their personal and professional growth. This is what sets a Vedica Scholar apart from her peers – the aspiration to reach her fullest potential. The Convocation Ceremony for the Founding Class was presided over by Ms. Nandita Das, noted actor, filmmaker and social worker. Every graduating Scholar gave a valedictory speech and spoke of their personal growth trajectories and the many ways in which the Programme has helped them. Ms. Das too recognised the importance of an all-women’s space in the context of developing women’s leadership abilities.

Vedica is committed to grooming benchmark professionals and to that end, offers thorough placement support and guarantees a career of distinction to every Scholar, based on her interests and skillset. The industry response to the Programme has been overwhelmingly positive and is an affirmation of Vedica’s unique curriculum and consistent focus on women’s leadership. The Founding Class of 2016 graduated with excellent offers and placements and offers of recruitment from various multinational companies, start-ups, and non-profit organisations. The list of recruiters include names like Google, Nestlé, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Airtel, IFMR Capital, Max Healthcare, Paytm, Indus League, Tata Trusts, and Mapro Foods. The average salary offered to a Vedica Scholar is approximately 10 lakhs INR, with many Scholars having received offers over 15 lakhs INR per annum.

Vedica's mission is to help women lead lives of dignity and financial independence – every Vedica Scholar invests in herself to build meaningful careers. Through a series of mentorship programmes, classroom learnings and facilitated discussions, she discovers her authentic style of leadership.

