Source : Times Centre for Learning Ltd. (TCLL) Tuesday, January 17, 2017 5:06PM IST (11:36AM GMT) SPJIMR and TCLL Launch a ‘Program in Strategic Media & Entertainment Management’ for Working Professionals Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Times Centre for Learning Ltd. (TCLL), today announced its academic partnership with one of India’s top 10 ranked management schools, SPJIMR [S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research] for a ‘Program in Strategic Media & Entertainment Management’ (PSMEM). The program will be delivered through Times Centre for Learning Ltd. (TCLL) in a blended mode.



The program is India’s first focused program for working executives and comes as a very valuable input to the fast changing and growing media and entertainment industry. With this program, working professionals [who will not have to take a year off from work], will not only get a good grounding of the fundamentals of management but also gain insights that can help build a rewarding career in Media & Entertainment.



Conceived after analysing existing skill-gaps and the growing demand for managerial talent, the programme aims to aid professionals to tackle the unique challenges facing the industry. Designed to benefit the industry at large, the programme will be involving important industry leaders to provide necessary oversight and perspectives to guide its design and roll-out.



Speaking about the association, Dr. Ranjan Banerjee, Dean at SPJIMR said, “India is at a very opportune moment today, where media and entertainment are growing to become substantial businesses, with career opportunities for executives and opportunities for entrepreneurs. This collaboration with TCLL brings together our experience in business and management studies, with the Group’s expertise in media and entertainment. Together, we will meet the need of this sector for high quality, well trained professional managers.”



SPJIMR is counted among the top 10 management schools in the country. SPJIMR will bring its expertise into the formation of course content and would help evaluate students throughout the program. The course will be run by TCLL with SPJIMR as the Knowledge Partner and will be offered through a blended mix of campus / classroom and online learning. The rigorous program consists of 2-week on-campus immersions modules, 20 key courses covering all aspects of management and media / entertainment, creativity workshops, career orientated projects and thought leader lectures, apart from classroom sessions and guest lectures.



Speaking about the strategic partnership, Mr. Anish Srikrishna, President, Times Centre for Learning Ltd. said, “Media and entertainment is a vibrant industry that reaches out to millions of people, and impacts them in a big way. At the same time, it is a challenging, fast-paced industry to be in, and one has to be well equipped to be able to face the future challenges. This programme partnership with SPJIMR offers aspirants the opportunity to prepare to be part of this high profile sector. Besides ensuring an enabling learning environment and best in class pedagogy, TCLL will offer aspirants the necessary support to build a career in media and entertainment.”



Guided by high-profile advisory and academic councils, the curriculum is a judicious mix of media / entertainment topics and management components. Designed by industry veterans and seasoned academicians the course runs through a period of 11 months. The program coverage would include, inter alia, the business drivers of music, film, print and digital media and entertainment formats. The participants will attend classes at TCLL’s state- of- the- art remote learning centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, along with interventions at the SPJIMR campus.



For more information, please visit www.timestsw.com/PSMEM or Call 18001022321



About SPJIMR



The S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools of India. As a premier school of management, we are noted for our pioneering programmes and initiatives which have helped us carve out a unique and distinctive path in management education. We create knowledge, influence practice and promote value-based growth by combining original research and thought, innovative pedagogy and proactive industry engagement. SPJIMR sits on a sprawling 45-acre campus in India’s financial centre of Mumbai and is home to some 1,000 participants enrolled in our wide range of management programmes.



About Times Centre for Learning Ltd



TCLL has been the harbinger of learning for professional education with its undying focus on providing the best quality training and help build professionals from ground up. Times Centre for Learning Ltd. (TCLL), an arm of the Times of India group, focuses on helping its participants gain leadership competency, develop their personal brand, and move to the next level. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

