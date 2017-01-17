Source : Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:20PM IST (8:50AM GMT) Sony Pictures Networks India Launches its Second Music Channel, Sony ROX HD Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) further strengthens its position in the Hindi music space with the launch of Sony ROX HD – The premium true-blue HD Hindi Music Channel. The channel is geared to be a destination of choice for the contemporary music enthusiast.

Specials on Sony ROX HD ROX School of Music – ABC to Z of making music

ROX Recommends – Coolest hits, every week

Gigs in your Town – Musical events around you

ROX Original Artiste of the Month – New indie artiste every month One of the channel specials: ‘ROX Original artiste of the Month’ sets-up ROX HD as the first ongoing platform for upcoming Indie artistes on national television. At the center of it all is a comprehensive music content acquisition strategy ensuring the tie-ups with all the leading labels in contemporary music: T-series, ZEE music, Sony Music, YRF, Eros Music, UTV-Disney and TIPS.



Available only in High Definition (HD), Sony ROX HD launches across key direct-to-home (DTH) and digital cable platforms such as TATA Sky, Fastway, In Cable and UCN among others. The channel will be promoted extensively across all Sony Pictures Networks’ HD channels, carrier platforms, coupled with print, a robust digital and social media presence to engage with audiences at different touch points.





NP Singh, CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“There were 15 channels when we ventured into the music genre five years back. We wanted to create the most music-centered destination on Indian television and Sony MIX went beyond our expectations on that count. Building on this gratifying experience, we decided to launch Sony ROX HD. And now, with this launch, we are geared to take a leadership position in the broadcast of music entertainment by curating an incredible experience for music lovers. While MIX will cater to SD households, ROX HD shall set itself as the premium contemporary music channel for youth in HD households.”

Neeraj Vyas, Senior EVP & Business Head – Hindi Movies and Music Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“A youth focused contemporary Hindi music channel, Sony ROX HD’s music content and programming initiatives will make it the leading hangout destination on TV for 15-21-year old’s. We are a ‘True-Blue HD Hindi Music Channel’ ensuring our viewers enjoy music that looks good, sounds great and feels awesome.”



Pankaj Kedia, Senior Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories:

“Great sound is essential for a complete cinematic entertainment experience and Dolby is excited to work with Sony ROX HD to unveil a dynamic audio experience for consumers. Together with Sony ROX HD, we aim to transform the way music is consumed in the country.”



Sony Pictures Networks India is in its 22nd year in India. Photo Caption: (From L to R) NP Singh – CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, Neeraj Vyas, Senior EVP & Business Head – Hindi Movies & Music Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India True to its positioning of being a youth-focused music channel, Sony ROX HD revealed the channel look and offerings at a music styled event that included a special performance by the first two ROX Original Artistes in Mumbai. The entire event was witnessed by select media as well as the millions of followers of the SPN network channels via a simulcast Facebook Live broadcast. Sony ROX HD showcases the latest Hindi film music in high definition visual format of 1080i resolution that is enhanced by Dolby Audio. Served through a dayparted playout with unique programming initiatives, the latest channel on block promises to be the most exciting. Its tagline: 'Music Melody Madhoshi' captures the approach of taking the core ingredient of the genre i.e. 'Music', curating and treating it through the perspective of beautiful music i.e. 'Melody' to transcend the music experience on Sony ROX HD to a high of 'Madhoshi'.

