S. Chand Publication Organised “The Progressive Teacher Conclave”

S. Chand Publishing, one of India’s oldest and largest publishing and education services enterprise organized the “The Progressive Teacher Conclave” ceremony to celebrate the spirit of teaching at Hotel Clarks Avadh, Hazratganj in Lucknow. More than 100 schools from Uttar Pradesh participated in the conclave including, CMS Lucknow, Swarnim Public School, DPS Lucknow, YR Montessori Lucknow, Rana Public School Shahjanpur, St. Paul Public School Shahjanpur, Green Valley Convent School Shahajanpur, Virendra Swaroop Group of School Kanpur, etc.

The chief guest and key note speaker of the ceremony was Dr. (Mrs.) Sunita Gandhi, Chief Academic Advisor, City Montessori School, Lucknow. She delivered her keynote address on “Making a Difference Through School Education” in which she shared her view to enhance the caliber of the students through school learning by encouraging, motivating, inspiring and making them a leader to eliminate the problems of their nation.



The “Conclave” had two panel discussions in which the first panel discussion was under the theme of “Value system in the changing educational scenario” in which discussion was held to characterize the values to exist oneself in changing educational scenario as our values are the reflection of our thinking and behavior, which are created by the society in which we live. Value system is the way to transform the child into every aspect of spirituality, ordination and sacrament so that they will cope-up with any problem easily. The speakers of the session were Mr. Virender Kapoor, Ms. Susmita Basu, Mrs. Rita Wilson and Mrs. Krishna Gupta.



In second panel discussion was under the theme of “Education for living or education for life” in which discussions was held to discuss the importance of education how is it important for the students with a balance between their body and willpower and forming their future with diverse challenges of today’s world. Various ways of communicating with others also discussed so that students in their future career can understand human communication and the way people actually behave. The speakers of the session were Col A Sachar, Mr. C A McFarland, Ms. Punita Nehru and Aditya Mubay.



On this occasion, Himanshu Gupta – Managing Director of S. Chand Group said that in this Progressive Teacher Conclave we come to know about not only the importance of values in education but also the ways how education can transform our children future. He also added that we are eager to organize such conclave on other subject related to education so that some fruitful results will come to find new innovative ideas to enhance the level of education in schools which will guide our students to do some new innovations which will be helpful for our future generations.