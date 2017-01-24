Ruchi Soya to Expand its Edible Oil Fortification Initiative for Curbing Malnutrition in India

Aims to benefit 15 million households every month by 2018 with Fortified Edible Oils

Also plans to include Ruchi Gold in the near future which will benefit an additional 20 million households per month; specially consumers in the low income group

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, India’s leading Agri and Food FMCG company, today announced its plans to expand its Edible Oil Fortification initiative and play a role in curbing malnutrition in India. The company has been voluntarily fortifying its leading edible oil brands – Mahakosh, Sunrich and Nutrela with Vitamin A & D since 2014, cumulatively impacting 12 million consumers every month across the country.

Announcing an expansion of its edible oi fortification initiative, the company informed that it will benefit 15 million households every month by 2018 with Fortified Edible Oils. Moreover, the company also has plans to include Ruchi Gold, reckoned amongst the market leader and the largest-selling refined palm oil brand across the country in its fortification programme in the near future. The proposed move is likely to have huge benefits as Ruchi Gold caters to over 20 million households per month including consumers in the low income group.

Mr. Dinesh Shahra, Managing Director, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited said “Since, edible oil use is nearly universal in India, fortifying oil with essential vitamins A and D creates an opportunity to reach all income groups with minimal changes in eating habits. Hence, we at Ruchi Soya took a pioneering voluntary step around two years ago to fortify our leading edible oil brands – Mahakosh, Sunrich and Nutrela with Vitamin A & D. We are now happy to announce the expansion of our fortification initiative which will benefit more and more consumers; especially in the lower income group households and play a role in combatting the malice of malnutrition in the country.”

“It is only recently that the FSSAI has released draft standards for fortification of edible oil along with other items; but Ruchi Soya has been voluntarily fortifying four of its key edible oil brands since 2014; thereby positively impacting 12 million households every month. The company has been also taking efforts to communicate the importance of fortification to its consumers and will continue to do so”; added Satendra Aggarwal, COO- Ruchi Soya Industries.

For the purpose of fortification of edible oils; Ruchi Soya has been collaborating with leading global organisations like – Centre for Community Economics and Development Consultants Society (CECOEDECON) & The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

Fortification means deliberately increasing the content of essential micronutrients in food to improve its quality. Micronutrient malnutrition has been a persistent problem in India and as the recent data suggests, micronutrient malnutrition is reaching its peak in the present century. The intake of micronutrients in daily diet is far from satisfactory and largely less than 50% RDA is consumed by over 70% of Indian population.

The loss due to micronutrient deficiency costs India 1 percent of its GDP. This amounts to a loss of Rs. 27,720 crore per annum in terms of productivity, illness, increased health care costs and death. Every day, more than 6,000 children below the age of five die in India. 50% of above deaths are because of malnutrition-mainly the lack of Vitamin A, iron, iodine, zinc and folic acid. About 57% of pre-schoolers and their mothers have subclinical Vitamin A deficiency. Anaemia prevalence among children under five years is 69% and among women it is over 55% in a recently concluded national study. The consequences of micronutrient malnutrition are unacceptably high morbidity and mortality.



About Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Ruchi Soya is India’s leading Agri and Food FMCG company with a turnover of USD 4 billion. It enjoys Number 1 position in cooking oil and soy foods categories of the country. Its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold. An integrated player from farm to fork; Ruchi Soya is also among the pioneers of oil palm plantations in India. It is one of the highest exporters of value added soybean products like soy meal, textured soy protein and soy lecithin. Ruchi Soya has also diversified into renewable energy and is committed to environmental protection.