Real Estate Czar gets Doctorate for Thesis on Housing Revolution in India

Visionary and real estate industry leader Niranjan Hiranandani has achieved another milestone in his professional life – his thesis on real estate has resulted in the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Management conferred on him.

Effectively, the son of eminent ENT surgeon Late Dr. Lakhumal H Hiranandani will now be known as Dr. Niranjan Lakhumal Hiranandani.

The Founder and CMD of Hiranandani Group; CMD of Hiranandani Communities and Founder-President of NAREDCO – West has recently received a Doctorate in Philosophy from the Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.



Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani’s thesis was on ‘Housing Revolution in India Challenges and Prospects’.



On receiving this honor, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani expressed his satisfaction, saying, "Across real estate segments, Housing is a subject that I strongly connect with and working on this Thesis has given me deeper insights into the subject. It gives me immense happiness at receiving this honor. This will also motivate all of us at Hiranandani Group to continue our work of ensuring home seekers get their dream homes.”



Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) with the distinction of standing Second from Mumbai University. He added to his professional qualification, by doing F.C.A. from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.



Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani has been the President at the Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry, as also Chairman for Real Estate & Infrastructure Committee of Indian Merchants Chambers (I.M.C.) Mumbai; Member of the Task Force of the Government of India for reforms in Housing and Urban Development; and Member of the Study Group on Slum Rehabilitation Scheme, Government of Maharashtra.



His recent initiative is Hiranandani Communities. He is the Founder and First President (Maharashtra), National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), which works under the aegis of Ministry of Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India.