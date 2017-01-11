Raising the Bar – Season 5 of Design Excellence Awards Hosted by IIID and Anchor by Panasonic

Anchor by Panasonic in collaboration with the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) recognizes & honors the finest efforts in the field of Interior Design. The IIID Design Excellence awards are presented to dynamic designers who demonstrate excellence in their field every year.



This is the 19th year of the IIID Awards and the fifth year of collaboration with Anchor Electricals to host these awards. Since 2011, IIID (The Institute of Indian Interior Designers) collaborated with Anchor Electricals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation to take forward its legacy of excellence for hosting the most coveted award in the country, acknowledging the emerging talent in interior design. Senior Management of Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. as well as IIID attended the function.

Eminent architects, interior designers, design consultants, academicians, artists and editors as jury holistically review and critique the designs in a process that is transparent and efficient. The award trophies have been designed by the renowned designer Michael Foley.



Mr. Ashok Gangar, Director – Sales and Marketing, Anchor, commented, “IIID is the apex body of Interior Designers in India, while Anchor by Panasonic is one of the most trusted brands in the country. Both of our organizations believe in the fundamental of excellence in design. Anchor by Panasonic’s constant endeavors are channeled towards creating timeless product designs suitable for such spaces. The ideologies merge seamlessly and build a synergy between the industry and the professionals that will enable us to develop products, that match the needs of discerning consumers of today.”



President IIID, Mr. Pratap Jadhav said, “IIID’s motto is to take design to the masses, With each successive year, we innovate the process of awards to match up to the global standards. The intent is to inspire and invigorate the design fraternity and the country at large and create a dialogue that raises the design excellence paradigms. The Zonal awards saw some interesting entries across 11 space categories and four zones.”



Architect Tanuja B. K., Chairperson IIID Anchor Awards Committee stated, “We have received over 700 entries from across the country and with twenty Jury members for the Stage one, the synergy was also enthused with the meet held at an architecturally inspiring location while shortlisting the zonal winners. The winning entrants from Stage 1 shared additional insights to the projects enlisted in the awards for Stage 2 amidst a new Open Jury in New Delhi, held this weekend and results are awaited for the National Awards."