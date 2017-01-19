Quick Heal Adopts Dell EMC XtremIO Platform to Boost its Virtual Environment and Expand its Business

Quick Heal technologies, one of the leading IT Security Solution Providers in India, has chosen Dell EMC’s market-leading XtremIO all-flash storage array to help accelerate its virtual machine environment to support the expansion of its enterprise security business.

Installing XtremIO enabled Quick Heal technologies to build a robust virtual machine (VM) environment for enterprise product testing to enable the company to advance its R&D and product development lifecycle.



As a well-known brand in the SOHO technology market, Quick Heal is expanding its businesses into the enterprise security market through its SEQRITE brand. Quick Heal formerly used a product test bed that suffered from performance bottlenecks when testing at enterprise-scale. The company’s R&D team knew they required a more robust test bed with at least 1,500 VM’s running concurrently for research, analysis and testing purposes.



Dell EMC carried out a workload analysis to determine Quick Heal’s workload pattern, front end IOPS, disk IOPS, block sizes and read-write percentages. Upon evaluating the results, Quick Heal chose Dell EMC XtremIO to help them build out their test infrastructure to test enterprise-class products where performance is a key factor.



More than 3,000 enterprise customers around the world including CNA, Vestas and The Boston Red Sox have chosen XtremIO as a key component in their modern data center strategies because of its capabilities to deliver consistent and predictable performance with sub-millisecond latencies. XtremIO arrays are purpose-built for accelerating and consolidating mixed block storage workloads such as databases, analytics, server virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructures. It offers a scale-out architecture with always-on, always-inline data services with some of the industry’s best inline data compression and de-duplication capabilities. It also features integrated Copy Data Management (iCDM) to help customers accelerate and improve productivity for the business and in their IT organization.



Executive Quotes:



Sanjay Katkar, CTO, Quick Heal



“Scalability and performance are the key factors for success today. Dell EMC XtremIO is a successful and popular solution in the market which will help us in responding to new market opportunities more quickly and efficiently.”



Syed Masroor, Sales Director – Flash Storage, Dell EMC

“We are delighted to support Quick Heal in its IT transformation journey to cater to the increasing and new demands in its IT environment. XtremIO provides the necessary scalability and agility Quick Heal requires and we are confident that our solution can scale to meet the company's projected storage requirements.”



About DELL EMC

Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, enables organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies. This provides a trusted foundation for businesses to transform IT, through the creation of a hybrid cloud, and transform their business through the creation of cloud-native applications and big data solutions. Dell EMC services customers across 180 countries – including 98 percent of the Fortune 500 – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud.

