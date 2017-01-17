Pulp Strategy Secures the Digital Mandate for Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, an Initiative Conceived By Devotees of Iskcon Bangalore

Pulp Strategy, a multi-award-winning full service agency in the realm of experiential, digital, and interactive marketing, has won the digital mandate for Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir trust. The account will be managed by the agency’s Delhi office.

The mandate that was awarded post a multi agency pitch includes Digital strategy and media planning as well as execution of various digital activities like Social media management, Content marketing, Digital intelligence and Creation of Digital Assets and media buying among others.

An initiative by devotees of ISKCON Bangalore, Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is the world's tallest temple under-construction at Vrindavan, Mathura, India. Spread over an area of 62 acres with forests, lakes, and waterfalls, the temple will be the tallest, grandest and largest religious structure in India. The project is also poised towards becoming the source and support for more social intervention programs in Braj including Akshaya Patra mid-day meal program for the economically challenged children of Braj, restoration of historical sites, restoration of the Yamuna and welfare programs for the widows of Vrindavan.

Bharatarshabha Dasa, Vice President of Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, said, “We chose to partner with Pulp Strategy as the team is passionate and dedicated, they understood our goals. ISKCON, was created to catalyze spiritual consciousness in society and to “give human society an opportunity for a life of happiness, good health, peace of mind. We needed a team with strong creative capabilities and the ability to build synergies with our offline efforts. With Pulp Strategy on board we are set improve our engagement with our audience and spread the message of consciousness across the world."

Speaking about the win, Ambika Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Pulp Strategy Communications Limited, said, “ We are dedicated to our clients and work hard at achieving their goals Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is amongst the most ambitious spiritual projects globally. The Hare Krishna Movement has a powerful following and millions of congregational members worldwide. We are thrilled at the opportunity to create some memorable work. Our strategy will be to improve reach and engagement with active content and use technology intervention to increase collaboration with the members."

Pulp Strategy has won several awards and recognition for its innovative approach, including recently Award for ‘Best Content & Native Marketing’ at DMAi Annual Awards 2016 for its youth – centric peer – to – peer marketing initiative ‘Big Leap – A Live Marketing Campaign’ for Philips India. The agency has also scooped up 3 awards at the DMAi Echo Awards 2015 for “Direct Response – Promotion, Activation & Experiential” for “Philips AquaTouch – Alex on Strike”, “Interactive – Experiential Marketing” for “Philips SpeedStyle”, and “Interactive – Social” for “The Big Leap – A Live Marketing Challenge”, winning Silver, Bronze and Silver respectively.



About Pulp Strategy

Pulp Strategy Communications is a multi-award- winning full service agency in the realm of Tech enabled, digital & Interactive marketing with a comprehensive range of integrated solutions that combine brand strategy, creativity, consumer insight, design, and technology to deliver superior engagement and experience driven products.