Source : The Prestige Group Friday, January 20, 2017 12:06PM IST (6:36AM GMT) (NSE:PRESTIGE) Prestige Group Launches Prestige Valley Crest, Mangalore’s Largest Residential Development Bangalore, Karnataka, India 510 elegant homes in Bejai Main Road – the heart of Mangalore

Show Homes are also ready to be viewed Prestige Valley Crest. With 510 residential units set in two high-rise towers across a sprawling 4.75 acres in the tranquil, tree-covered neighbourhood of Bejai Main Road, Prestige Valley Crest is Mangalore’s largest residential development under construction currently.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Suresh Singaravelu – Executive Director, Retail, Hospitality and Business Expansion Prestige Group said, “Once referenced only for educational institutions and an affluent diaspora, Mangalore is now growing to be an attractive destination for all those in search of entrepreneurial and job opportunities. This is incrementally fuelled by infrastructural development, growth of IT/ITES Services, healthcare excellence and the expansion of the petrochemical industry. We believe all of this will create demand for homes; and the present, therefore, is the best time for homebuyers/investors to engage with a trusted developer in this market.”



“The Show Homes will preview the possibilities of a lifestyle that will appeal to both end users and as an investment by the large Mangalorean community, living in both other parts of India and abroad”, he added.



1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units are available in a wide range of size and configuration options. Additionally, the property is located in the heart of Mangalore, conveniently close to the city’s major schools, shopping centers and healthcare facilities, and a short drive from MG Road and the Mangalore Bus Terminus.



Equipped with the largest clubhouse in the city and plethora of amenities including: a squash court, a badminton court, a swimming pool, gymnasium, multiple kids play areas, outdoor amphitheatre, nature reserve and more, Prestige Valley Crest is all set to showcase the company’s signature style of world-class quality and design.



About The Prestige Group The Prestige Group has firmly established itself as one of the leading and most successful developers of real estate in India by imprinting its indelible mark across all asset classes. Founded in 1986, the group’s turnover is today in excess of Rs. 47000 mn (during FY 16). Having completed more than 195 projects covering over 67 million sqft, currently the company has 65 ongoing projects covering 70 million sqft and 36 upcoming projects aggregating to 48 million sqft of world-class real estate space across asset classes. In October 2010, the Prestige Group also successfully entered the Capital Market with an Initial Public Offering of Rs 1200cr.



Now with over 150 landmark developments across the city, the company has extended its expertise to major cities across South India including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mysore, Mangalore and Goa. They are also the only developers in South India to boast of such a widely diverse portfolio covering the residential, commercial, retail, leisure and hospitality segments.



Prestige is the only CRISIL DA1 rated Developer in India and was also awarded the financial rating of A- by ICRA. They have also won a plethora of international and national awards over the last decade, across categories, including the Asia Pacific Property Awards, Asia Pacific Hotel Awards, Cityscape Awards, Indian Realty Awards, Srishti Good Green Governance Awards, Pevonia Asia Spa Awards, Builder's Association of India (BAI) and Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Awards, and many more. They have been winning the coveted FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Award year on year for their residential and commercial developments and were the only developer from India to win it for their landmark luxury residential development, Prestige Silver Oak in 2015.

