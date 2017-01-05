Pragun Jindal Khaitan Plans to Invest in AI Based Startup

Mr. Pragun Jindal Khaitan is the Managing Director of Jindal Aluminium Limited (JAL). He did his schooling in a boarding school in UK called Sevenoaks School, Kent. Thereafter, he completed his graduation from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA. Under the tutelage of a pioneer Industrialist and Philanthropist, Dr. S. R. Jindal, Chairman of JAL and his grandfather, Mr. Jindal Khaitan learned the ropes of leading a large industrial house. Since joining JAL in 2013, he has overseen a marked jump in revenues of the company, posting a CAGR of 25%. Moreover, the company has diversified its activities into different sectors including renewable energy and real estate. He keeps abreast with the latest technology in the field and has guided the company in make huge investments towards technology up-gradation and capacity expansion. Over the past 3 years, he has also brought fresh impetus to the development of youngsters in the company. He has developed an internal team that specifically looks at leveraging technology from different fields into the business that will give them a competitive advantage over the next 5 years.



Today Mr. Jindal Khaitan is one of the youngest MDs of a corporation of this size and a strategist who has played a vital role in company’s current position as India’s largest player in aluminium extrusion manufacturing. It is his aim that Jindal Aluminium Limited successfully transitions to leading the digital revolution that is underway in manufacturing and becomes a hub for innovation in aluminium manufacturing globally.

Mr. Pragun Jindal Khaitan also serves as a Trustee of Sitaram Jindal Foundation, a charitable Trust doing yeomen service to the poor and suffering in India for decades. Taking after his grandfather, he is also a philanthropist by nature and is providing financial aid to several charities in his personal capacity as well. He has taken keen interest in the charitable activities of Sitaram Jindal Foundation (SJF) in particular and helped in identifying several worthy causes which were supported by SJF. Moreover, he has been constantly monitoring and ensuring the quality of services in Jindal Public School, Jindal Degree College for Women and Manav Charitable Hospital, which are the charitable institutions set up by and run by his grandfather’s foundation. He is also actively involved in the working of Jindal Naturecure Institute, of which he is the Patron. This world renowned institute which is spread over 100 acres, was established by his grandfather to provide treatment based on naturopathy and yoga. It is with this passion that he remained fully involved in successful implementation of various charitable programmes in SJF and also has identified additional areas through which the Foundation can help the plight of the poor and suffering in India.

Photo Caption: Mr. Pragun Jindal Khaitan