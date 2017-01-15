Policybazaar.com Launches a New Campaign for Term Insurance Awareness

Policybazaar.com (twitter handle: @policybazaar_in), India’s largest insurance website and comparison portal, has launched a new television campaign, with the tagline “Policybazaar.com Par Term Insurance Lena Bhool Kar Bhi Mat Bhoolna.” The campaign aims to highlight the importance of having a term insurance plan. The new TV commercial will see actress Achint Kaur as a Séance medium. With this campaign, Policybazaar.com intends to give a push to the consumers’ buying decisions, by focusing on the challenges that the family would have to face in their absence, including inability to sustain the current lifestyle. A month long campaign is designed by the in-house team of Policybazaar.com and executed by K Silent Productions. The TV campaign will go on air on 15th January, 2017.



Speaking on the new campaign, Naveen Kukreja- Group CMO, Policybazaar.com and CEO, PaisaBazaar.com said, “Term insurance with sufficient life cover is a must have product for a person with dependents. The main objective of a term insurance plan is to provide replacement of your income in your absence. But usually habitually procrastinating consumers defer their decision of purchasing a term plan. Our motto is to empower customers so that they can take right decisions at a right time to protect their loved ones. The new TVC is reinforcing our brand philosophy.”

Head of Marketing, Policybazaar.com, Sai Narayan added, “Through the campaign, we aim to re- emphasize the importance of financial protection and change consumers’ mindset which tend to believe that they are invincible and won’t die young. In our country, insurance has always been sold with a push factor and considered to be a tough and tedious task. The TV commercial also accentuates the ease of comparing and buying insurance policy. Though the commercial has entertaining and humorous quotient attached to it but surely leaves behind the strong message of securing financial future of the family.”

The TV commercial starts in a fancy background; a woman who has lost her husband meets a psychic in order to communicate with his spirit. As she laments about his loss, asks the psychic to make her talk to husband once. The psychic touches the husband’s photograph and becomes a medium to communicate with the dead husband’s spirit. The widow asks for the term Insurance’s papers which the husband’s spirit denies to have had at first place as he forgot to get buy the policy. To this the husband spirit squeakily replies that he didn’t know that he will die. Now, the drama unfolds when the woman starts scolding her deceased husband for not remembering to buy a term insurance. She further reminds him about the term plan of Rs. 1Cr they have decided to purchase on Policybazaar.com for a minimum premium of Rs. 490 per month. She enlightens the purpose of getting a term plan which can pay off their home loan EMI, kid’s school fees and the lump sum she would have got for her lifetime.

The commercial consciously takes a humorous route to convey the message, which has been the tone of the brand, in an otherwise serious insurance category.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/trGQ3KoY9Mw

Creative Credits:

Policybazaar.com Marketing Team



Group CMO, Policybazaar.com and CEO, PaisaBazaar.com: Naveen Kukreja

Head of Marketing – Sai Narayan,

Manager-Marketing – Samir Sethi



Production House: K Silent Productions

Writer/ Creative Director: Riazat Khan

Director: Ankit Mehrotra

Executive Producer: KC Pandey/ Riazat Khan



About PolicyBazaar.com

PolicyBazaar is India’s largest online financial services platform and is an InfoEdge (Naukri.com), Inventus Capital, Tiger Global Management, Steadview Capital, Premji Invest, Temasek and Ribbit Capital Investee Company. The portal specializes in making purchase decisions easy by helping consumers with analysis of financial products based on price, quality and key features. It showcases an array of insurance plans offered by almost all insurers as well as up-to-date information on financial products and prompt, solution-driven customer service.



The portal has been conferred with the “Best Financial Website” award for two years in a row (2013 & 2014) at the prestigious India Digital Awards presented by the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The company has been also recognized as India’s top “Fin Tech Innovator” by the Global consultancy firm, KPMG and venture capital fund, H2 Ventures in their Leading Global Fintech Innovators Report 2015 & 2016. Currently, the website boasts of over 45 million visitors every year and records sale of nearly 100,000 transactions a month.

