Phonon.in Provides Unified Communication System for Flight Related Advisories to Vistara

Vadodara-based Phonon.in has announced implementation of its Unified Communication System (UCS) for automation of flight related notifications for full service carrier Vistara. Key passenger notifications like real time flight status, flight advisories, and sudden changes in flight schedule and flight delays will be conveyed seamlessly to the fingertips of Vistara’s passengers through this notification system. The service will help Vistara provide a more convenient and hassle-free travel experience to its customers.



Phonon.in’s 22North™ SaaS based solutions have been designed with an aim to provide an operationally efficient and yet passenger focused flight related notification system to airlines. The system provides notifications for various user scenarios such as flight reschedule, pre flight SMS alerts, up-sell and cross-sell SMS and travel advisories. Phonon’s Unified Communication System comprehensively uses SMS’, Emails, Outbound Calling and even Social Media to send updates directly to air travelers.



Not just limited to outbound services like sending flight updates and schedule, Phonon.in’s quick to deploy UCS solutions also allow for two way communications enabling airlines to receive feedback from passengers. This creates greater engagement opportunities with its passengers and moment of truth data capture.



Ujwal Makhija, the Chief Executive of Phonon.in while talking about the benefits of their service states, “Our Unified Communication Systems used by leading airlines of the country would by now have saved millions of man-hours of top-executives, business and leisure travelers. Phonon is proud of its association with Vistara and we look forward to delivering more innovative and customer focused services.”



Commenting on the partnership with Phonon.in, Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "At Vistara, we believe that the travel experience doesn't begin on boarding the aircraft, but from the moment a customer books a ticket. Our partnership with Phonon for its cutting-edge unified communication system will help us take our customer communication and notification to the next level. Customers are, however, reminded to provide their up-to-date contact information when making their bookings, and to insist to their travel agents that proper contact information is passed on to us. We can only communicate with customers if we have their contact information."



About Phonon

Phonon is a pioneer in hosted telecom software technology. The company deals with automated inbound and outbound telephony applications using automated voice calls and SMS to provide faster, accurate and simpler access to information to our end-users. Phonon’s portfolio of 22North Services integrates with leading commercial aviation systems, providing a wide portfolio of interaction automation from pre-booking to post-travel services.



Along with being rated as one of the best among the top 20 Unified Communication Companies across India, Phonon is a Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award Winner and Winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2016 Award for its unprecedented growth in the last three years. Phonon’s clientele consists of leading airlines, travel agencies, banks, financial service companies, insurers, media companies, government agencies, retailers and online portals of the country.



For More Information, visit: https://www.phonon.in