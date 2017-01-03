

Source : KITE 2017 Tuesday, January 3, 2017 2:20PM IST (8:50AM GMT) P.V. Sindhu to be the Face of the KITE 2017, Telangana State’s 2nd International Kite Festival Hyderabad, India First time in India, “Remote controlled kites to be flown” in Hyderabad during the Kite Festival 2017

“I support Kite 2017, the 2nd Intl Kite Festival as it is for girl child”: PV Sindhu

Kite Flying is a popular festival in India. Kite flying is a favourite amusement in many countries and India too. Usually, Kites fly with strings. However, in the Kite 2017, Telangana State’s 2nd International Kite Festival, which will be held from January 12th to 17th in Hyderabad, is going to introduce “Remote controlled kites” which will be flown for the first time in India.





Traditionally kites are flown with strings. However, remote controlled kite flying is something revolutionary that has not been witnessed much in India. The joy of remote control kite flying offers altogether a new experience; first time to Indians disclosed Dr. Geoffrey Fisher, Head of the Aga Khan Academy. These kites will fly at a special night flying curtain raiser event at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on Thursday 12th January, he said.



“This is something revolutionary—the joy of remote controlled kite flying offers a new experience altogether for Indians, as they are not dependent on wind but instead use propellers powered by rechargeable batteries,” Dr. Geoffrey Fisher disclosed.



KITE 2017 festival is organized for the cause of women's empowerment through girl child education. It aims to raise the tourism profile and rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad as a ‘hidden jewel' of India by attracting renowned international kite flyers from 16 countries and 10 pan Indian clubs to Telangana State.



Telangana Tourism and Incredible India have joined hands with Hyderabad-based Aga Khan Academy to host this event at sprawling 100 acres campus of Aga Khan Academy which is situated near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in city outskirts near Shamshabad.



Royal Kite Flyers Club, India's leading international kite flying group. It is a Non Profit Kite Flying Association of India by Kite Flying Clubs and Professional Kite Flyers in India is guiding the event. It has been providing Kite Flying Activities for Individual, Corporate and Educational Institutes, participated in events at Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, and Singapore.



International teams from 17 countries and ten pan-Indian kite flying clubs to provide electrifying demonstrations throughout the week. As a prelude to the festival, kite-flying displays will take place at select locations around the city on Thursday 12 January.



PV Sindhu, Telangana state icon, first Indian woman to win an Olympics silver medal will be the face of the festival. PV Sindhu represents the talent, dreams, and accomplishments of young Indian women today and is the perfect person to carry the KITE 2017 flag informed Mr. B.Venkatesham, Secretary, Tourism, Government of Telangana.



“Support from my family is what got me here,” said Sindhu, while addressing a function in Hyderabad recently. “And that's why I am happy to represent KITE 2017 because I hope other girls in India get the support they need to achieve anything they want to, just like I have done. From their parents, their extended families, from schools, teachers, and friends,” she said.



“The KITE Festival (TIKF) is organized to profile the long-standing regional tradition of kite flying and the unique culture, crafts, and cuisine of Telangana through an exciting festival program for schools, children, families and kite-flying enthusiasts of all ages,” Mr. B.Venkatesham added.



“KITE 2017, Telangana International Kite Festival (TIKF), is a family fun festival celebrating Sankranthi. It aims to raise the tourism profile and rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad as a ‘hidden jewel' of India by attracting renowned international kite flyers to our state. This emerging state festival will take place in Hyderabad and surrounding districts, with the prime event at the breathtaking 100-acre campus of Aga Khan Academy near RGI Airport,” B.Venkatesham stated.



KITE 2017 builds on the success of KITE 2016, a pioneering annual international kite festival designed to present Telangana's a vibrant space in the festival landscape of India. 2016 saw a footfall of 7,000+ with seven international teams and nine nations represented. KITE 2017 promises to be bigger and better, more and different.



Festival Program – 12th to 17th January 2017



Telangana Tourism is extending KITE into a week-long festival spread across four districts and expects a total footfall of 50,000.

Thursday 12 th – Official Telangana Tourism Welcome with Hyderabad City events

– Official Telangana Tourism Welcome with Hyderabad City events Friday 13 th – Inclusive Schools Program @ Aga Khan Academy

– Inclusive Schools Program @ Aga Khan Academy Saturday 14 th & Sunday 15 th – 2 days of family fun and kite flying @ Aga Khan Academy

& Sunday 15 – 2 days of family fun and kite flying @ Aga Khan Academy Monday 16 th – KITE 2017 in Yadagirigutta

– KITE 2017 in Yadagirigutta Tuesday 17th – KITE 2017 in Warangal

KITE 2017 aims to entertain and educate. An inclusive pre-festival Schools Program is scheduled for Friday 13th January following the success of this program last year. Students from government and private schools will join to learn through experience, engaging with kite-making, paper craft, origami as well as presentations and exhibitions of the history of kites.



Festival passes are available online through BookMyShow. For any information, inquiries and advance school reservations, please contact the KITE 2017 Festival Office on 07330612555 or by email to [email protected], website: www.kitefest.in. Photo Caption: PV Sindhu seen releasing Kites to mark her association as the face for Kite 2017. Also seen in the pic Dr. Geoffrey Fisher and Mr. B.Venkatesham

