Organic Loot Returns – Bigger & Better On 19th – 20th January, 2017 Up to 85% off on more than 13,000 organic products Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Organic Shop is back with the third edition of the 'Organic Loot', touted as the biggest ever sale on organic products in India.

After the success of its previous two editions in 2014 & 2015, the third edition is all set to raise the bar higher with discounts up to 85% on categories like clothing, food, beauty care, health & wellness and home & garden. With the growing demand for organics and massive response from its previous two editions, this year the Loot is planned for two days from 19th to 20th January, 2017 for you to avail heavy discounts on all products.





Some of the brands offering exciting discounts are Chlorophile, Zeme, DUSG, Moriko, Mahikrite, Beebay, Natureland Organic, Green Sense, Chamong, Anupam Organics, Organic Tattva, Conscious Food, The Organic Kitchen, Nourish You, Adusuns Medicare, Kasha, Agri Life, Pai, Fuschia, Merus, Veda Essence, Astraberry, Zuii, Biobloom, Sattvik, Radico, Rustic Art, Organic Harvest, Natures Tattva, Spring Flowers, Risham Healthcare, Inlife healthcare, Aarogyam Wellness, Swati Spentose, Fresh Calm, Herbal Hills, Lily of The Desert, Shivalik Herbals, Pure Nutrition, Biotrex Nutraceuticals, Nutrilion, Inconnate, Super Ayurveda, Joint’s Coach, Joint Expert, Vista Nutrition, Zenith, Umpl, Suayu, Healthvit, Blisslifesciences, Redicura, V-Secret, Zenvista, Busty Best, B Organic, Sehat Plus, Shane, Grf, Mahaved, Pancea Herbals, Axl, Everteen and many more to watch out for.



“Organic Loot is designed keeping not only the price sensitive customers in mind but also a promotional event in the organic industry to leverage itself with its contemporaries. The whole concept of Loot is designed to offer you the best in organics, enabling you to make a healthy lifestyle switch. This year we have a large number of certified brands associate with us offering a range of organic product, you name it and we have an organic solution to it. We see Organic Loot as a brilliant opportunity for the first timers who have been wondering when to start living organically,” said Mr. Manuj Terapanthi, Founder & CEO, Organic Shop.



This year Organic Loot leaves more to cheer for with a showcase of 170 certified organic brands and products more than 13,000 in number will be up with huge discounts across a range of category. This year Organic Shop has also gone global, with the launch of its global website, to reach out to global customers with certified Indian organic products.



About Organic Shop



Established in June 2012, Organic Shop is the largest independent online Organic Store with the widest range of certified organic products in India. Organic Shop is committed to improving the quality of life of communities by working on three thrust areas – education, health and environment. Organic Shop has a vision to spread awareness about the goodness of organic products to the remotest areas in the country to start with and spread it across boundaries. Funded in two phases 2014 & 2016 from RAIN, Organic Shop has come a long way to become the largest marketplace in India for Organics. For more, log on to www.organicshop.in & global.organicshop.in for global customers.

