Online School Aggregator Platform SchoolForSure.com Raises Funding Led by Rohit Chadda

New Delhi based online school admissions platform SchoolForSure.com has announced raising an undisclosed amount in angel funding from private investors amongst which is Rohit Chadda, co-founder Foodpanda & founder, PayLo, it said in a statement.



SchoolForSure.com which operates a single platform for filling master application form for all schools enables parents to apply to multiple schools in a single click without having to visit each school. The young startup will use the proceeds to expand its team and increase its reach to more geographies. The platform was launched late last year and is presently operational in Delhi and allows nursery admissions to over 100 schools, the firm said in a statement.

Rishi Shukla, co-founder & CEO of SchoolForSure.com, said “We are trying to solve the problem of primary school admissions which is a huge pain area for parents. Especially with the new rules for nursery admissions in Delhi which makes final selection of the student dependent on a draw of lots, it becomes extremely important for parents to apply to as many schools as possible in short window of time they get. Within just three weeks of launch, we have been able to process over 10,000 applications which is a huge achievement for the team and shows there was a gap that we have been able to address so quickly. We are super excited to have Rohit on board as a mentor who will help us scale quickly through his rich experience in the e-commerce & technology space.”



Rohit Chadda, founder & CEO of PayLo, said, "Due to the non-digital nature of operations of most schools, there is a pressing need for technology solutions specially in the school admissions space. With the CBSE also directing schools to go digital, SchoolForSure.com has a huge opportunity in front of them. Rishi & his team have demonstrated excellence in executing organisational objectives in a very short time and I’m confident they will be able to extend their success when expanding to other cities. It is particularly interesting as this portal addresses woes of parents who are pressed against time with Honourable Prime Minister’s mandate to go digital." Rohit has joined the board of the company and is also mentoring the young startup.



SchoolForSure.com aims to expand to nearby cities of Gurgaon, Faridabad & Noida in the next 90 days before expanding to other metros. They also aim to enable online tuition fee payments for their partner schools starting from the upcoming academic session.