NIIT Unveils its Biggest Big Data Talent Training Base at Guiyang City in China

NIIT, a global leader in skills and talent development, unveiled its biggest Big Data talent training base at Guiyang City in China to conduct IT and Big Data training for university graduates, working professionals and government employees in Guizhou province. The centre will also help the government professionals to upskill themselves in digital technology. Through this flagship training centre NIIT aims to train 2000 candidates per year and expects an annual revenue of 20 million RMB. Earlier in May 2016, NIIT entered into strategic agreements – with Guiyang Municipal Government and Guizhou Professional College of Electronics in Gui'An New District. As per the agreement with Guiyang Municipal Government, NIIT now unveils a Flagship Training Centre in public – private partnership model with Guiyang government. The centre was inaugurated by the Vice Mayor of Guiyang Mr. Xu Hao and Rahul Patwardhan, CEO, NIIT Ltd. The company has also established training centre in Tongren under an agreement signed in September 2016.

Guiyang, the fastest growing city in China as per World Economic Forum – is a symbol of the country’s determination to transition from a manufacturing based economy to an intelligent big data economy. Towards this vision, NIIT’s high-tech Flagship Centre is focused on developing talent in IT and Big Data. The centre will provide cutting – edge career programs in Big Data, Cloud, Cyber Security, Blockchain, etc. and will be based on project based learning delivery model with real life projects in companies and government departments.

NIIT’s training centre is the biggest centre in the Guizhou province with training capacity up to 2000 students, working professionals and government employees per year. The centre is spread across 1500 sq ft and has a capacity of 320 students per year to begin with. The centre will gradually expand over the next 3 months and will have an enrolment capacity of 2000 per year.This training centre will be the biggest NIIT centre in China by mid-2017. The centre is primarily located in the Hi – Tech zone of Guiyang International Talent City Building.



Today, the world has entered the era of intelligent big-data economy (IBE). An economy in which the four previous productive sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, services and non – intelligent software services, are simultaneously being disrupted by the power of real-time massively-connected big-data intelligence (RMBI). Hence to ensure the continued fast growth towards developed high income country status and to become the economical as well as technological powerhouse of the world for the next 100 years, it is imperative for China to adopt the next large emerging economic sector – IBE.

Present at the occasion, Mr Xu Hao, Vice Mayor, Guiyang City said, "The launch of the training base is a brand-new start towards much larger cooperation between Guiyang City and NIIT. It's a milestone in 2 years of our working together to establish this cooperation for big data IT talent development in Guiyang. The cooperation with NIIT is the largest international talent development cooperation for Guiyang city and we look forward to more cooperation between China and India."

He further added, "NIIT’s training base is the first comprehensive IT & Big Data talent training base. The Government will provide full support to make it successful & available for public servants, corporates, HR departments to get the benefits of services provided."

Speaking on this significant launch Mr. Rahul Patwardhan, CEO, NIIT Ltd. remarked, “The world is going through an intensive phase of digital transformation. All existing industries and economies are being disrupted. Physical economy is being replaced by an Intelligent Big-data Economy. The launch of the flagship centre in Guiyang is a result of initiatives taken by leadership of Guiyang municipal government and NIIT under the guidance of provincial government to develop Guizhou into a leading Big-Data destination for digital economy of the future. With our keen understanding of the changing skills requirement of the industry, NIIT is committed to support China in its human capacity building initiative.”

NIIT in China works through a unique model called the “NIIT Inside model”. Under this model NIIT programs are embedded in University/College IT curriculum. Students may undergo a 4-year Bachelor Degree program or a 3-year Associate Degree program post 12th grade in Information Technology. Currently, NIIT curriculum is embedded into both these programs across multiple Universities and Colleges in China. While the University system continues to teach the rest of the subjects that a student undergoes such as Chinese language, science etc. to obtain a Bachelor Degree, the IT portion is completely from NIIT. The students get the degree or the associate degree from the University/Government and also receive a certificate from NIIT.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Prakash Menon, President, Global Skills and Careers Group, NIIT Ltd, said, "NIIT pioneered the category of IT training in China in the late nineties with an aim to create a manpower pool, to empower the IT industry in the country. By setting up the Flagship centre in Guiyang we are strengthening our foundation and are re-committing to deliver the best of IT training to accelerate new-age career opportunities for the Chinese students.”

Today, China has the opportunity through a planned transformation agenda, to reach full development status as an economy and society, by ensuring that it takes a leadership position in the emerging intelligent big-data economy (IBE). The most critical factor to ensure success is to have the right nation-wide skill development strategy. Towards this NIIT will help support the vision of the Government and would train students to develop the next generation of data scientists and business analytics professionals for opportunities in the Big Data industry.

NIIT, a global leader in skills and talent Development, established its presence in China in 1997, becoming the first Indian IT enterprise to do so. Over the years, NIIT has been training skilled IT professionals for China's software outsourcing industry. With the support of its outstanding partners and institutions, it has trained more than 150,000 students in the country.



