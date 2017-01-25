New Soluble Fiber Dietary Supplement ‘MyFy’ Launched

Aimed at preventing and prolonging the onset of metabolic and lifestyle disorders like diabetes and high cholesterol

Launched by Scientific Nutrition Company – Galaxy Scientific Nutrition Pvt. Ltd

​Mumbai head quartered scientific nutrition company Galaxy Scientific Nutrition Pvt. Ltd (GSN), a venture spearheaded by pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry stalwart – Ajay Nilawar, has today announced the launch of ‘MyFy’, a new soluble fiber dietary supplement.

The supplement, which is a unique blend of long chain and short chain fiber sources from Japan and France and manufactured in a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved facility, is completely natural, clinically tested and proven and convenient to use. It comes with no additives, preservatives and organoleptic characters such as taste, colour or odour and can blend in any drink or food preparation.

Health Benefits of MyFy

The supplement is aimed at helping consumers optimize their metabolism besides aiding in the prevention and prolonging the onset of lifestyle disorders like diabetes and high cholesterol without major alterations to their diet or lifestyle.

How MyFy Works in your Body



It interferes in the rapid absorption of sugar (glucose) and thereby avoids blood glucose “spike”. There is less sugar for fat conversion. Glucose is absorbed slower and hence leading to glycemic control, lipid control and diet control.

When it ferments in the large intestine, it releases Short Chain Fatty Acids (SCFA) which get bound to the bile salts, preventing the liver from converting them into cholesterol.

In the stomach, MyFy triggers the release of the satiety hormones as a result of which the tendency to snack between meals is curbed; thereby controlling obesity.

It optimizes bowel movement and increases motion regularity.

It is a prebiotic that aids in the growth of good bacteria in the intestines.

Recommended Dosage

1-2 sachets of MyFy a day mixed in water, juice, milk or any beverage of choice to make up for the 5-10 gm. fiber shortage in the diet of an average Indian.



MyFy can also be added to any food item during preparation without hampering its taste or appearance.

Speaking at the launch, Ajay Nilawar, Co-Founder and CEO, Galaxy Scientific Nutrition Pvt. Ltd (GSN) said, “We at Galaxy are bringing science to food and MyFy is a result of that. With this unique blend of soluble fiber, Galaxy has created ‘Fast Moving Healthcare Goods (FMHG)’ as a new product category in India and will introduce more such solutions to expand its product portfolio and consolidate its position in this FMHG space over the coming 2-3 years.” Spelling out the future, Ajay added, “We will continue to innovate and introduce dietary supplements in India for those metabolic and lifestyle related disorders for which no solutions exist as on date.”

Nationally renowned nutritionist, Dr. Geeta Dharmatti who is the National Executive Member, Indian Dietetic Association and is currently on the board of advisors of Galaxy said, “Our health is a direct function of what we eat. Unfortunately, today’s fast paced lifestyles do not offer us the convenience of time to eat a well-balanced fiber rich diet. The daily requirement of fiber includes 14 gm/1000kcal. We need to eat at least 300 gm of vegetables and 100 gm of fruit apart from whole grain and pulses. If we are unable to consume this recommended amount of fiber through food, a supplement like MyFy will help to bridge the gap of deficiency for fiber.”

Each sachet of MyFy weighs 5 grams. Consumers can buy a box of 10 MyFy sachets for Rs. 699 or a box of 30 MyFy sachets for Rs. 1299 by visiting myfy.co.in

About Galaxy Scientific Nutrition Pvt. Ltd

Galaxy Scientific Nutrition Pvt. Ltd is a scientific nutrition company headquartered in Mumbai that offers novel and relevant product solutions for metabolic and lifestyle related disorders besides food deficiencies. It endeavors to plug the nutrition gap that exists between the food people eat and what they must ideally be consuming in order to lead a healthy life, with solutions that are natural, clinically proven and convenient to use.

A venture by Mr. Ajay Nilawar, who has over 20 years of experience in pharma and nutrition industries, Galaxy Scientific Nutrition Pvt. Ltd is on a mission to be the market leader in India’s dietary supplements product market with a revenue target in excess of Rs. 500 cr by 2023.