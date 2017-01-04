Nettlinx Completes the Shares Allocation and Acquires Salion SE

Nettlinx Limited, Hyderabad based internet infrastructure Company, has received remittance towards upfront payment of 25% of total consideration for preferential issue of convertible share warrants.

The company has completed all the formalities and complied with guidelines and have accordingly allocated convertible share warrants to the two Foreign Portfolio Investors: 13,82,449 convertible share warrants to EXchange Investors N.V. and 4,12,678 convertible share warrants to Trans Global FZC.

With respect to an update on the recent acquisition of Salion SE , The Board of Directors of Nettlinx Limited commented that, “Mr. Abraham Joy & Dr. E. Leopold Dieck will be on the supervisory board of Salion SE (2 out of 3 Directors). Till such time a full-fledged CEO is appointed, Mr. Abraham Joy & Dr. E. Leopold Dieck will jointly take care of the overall operations.”

About Salion SE

Salion SE is an asset management company based out of Berlin, Germany. The Corporation manages more than Euro 1.70 Million investments. It has a specialized team which advises on M&A and financing of M&A transactions.

About Nettlinx Limited

Nettlinx is an internet infrastructure initiative of the Nettlinx Group. The genesis of the company has began with its ISP (Internet services provider) operations in 1999. Nettlinx is headquartered in Hyderabad with presence in over 93 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is a leading Class-B ISP operator in both the Telugu states for the past 17 years.

Nettlinx is now the leading choice for state-of-the-art services such as cable and wireless Internet access, web design, portal development; web hosting, server co-location, network management & e-commerce services. Nettlinx connectivity services have been fulfilling the need to run applications like live video streaming, mailing and web services across multi-location enterprises in various segments like print and electronic media, financial institutions, Educational Centres, manufacturing units, healthcare & hospitality industry and several other SMEs.

Over the years, the group has diversified in to Realty & Aquaculture.



Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward- looking statements” that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behavior of financial, software and Real Estate industry, from future integration of businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.