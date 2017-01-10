Napino Auto & VVDN Partner to Lead Innovation in Cloud Managed IOT Products

Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd. has made a strategic investment in VVDN Technologies – A leading ODM providing end to end cloud enabled IOT solutions. The decision was made envisioning exponential growth in demand for hi-tech and innovative IOT products across industries and the government’s push for Make in India.

VVDN’s capabilities lie in offering versatile and innovative world class quality IOT product development services which complements Napino’s electronic and electrical auto product design, development and manufacturing capabilities.

Within the scope of this collaboration, VVDN shall provide complete engineering services and outsource the manufacturing of complex embedded electronics to Napino. The partnership will enable Napino to not only offer advanced cloud enabled solutions for their automotive products but also foray into booming IOT market. This synergistic partnership will ensure that the target customers are offered innovative IOT solutions of highest quality with the shortest time to market.

Bhupender Saharan, CEO & Founder, VVDN said, “We’re excited to be working with Napino to ramp up our manufacturing capabilities. The partnership is the fastest way to provide cloud-connected devices to help partners around the world. This collaboration will have an impact on the industry for years to come.”

Vaibhav Raheja, Director at Napino said, “VVDN and Napino’s engineering and manufacturing expertise have high strategic fit with the fast changing requirements of not only automotive but other industries as well. I am happy to announce this collaboration which is aligned with Napino’s aspiration of foraying into the IOT domain through technological innovation.”

VVDN and Napino shall jointly target markets in United States, Europe, China and India with revolutionary IOT products.

About VVDN

VVDN is a 'Concept to Production' company that is uniquely positioned to deliver versatile, innovative, world class quality product development. It’s a premier ODM company providing cloud managed IOT Solutions embodying real customer value by providing advanced embedded designs and manufacturing services through innovative cutting edge technology. It works closely with customers and partners to deliver commercially viable best-in-class products. VVDN prides itself for delivering customized products with a highly competitive business model. For more details visit www.vvdntech.com

About Napino

Napino Auto & Electronics Limited is one of India’s leading manufacturers of auto electronic and electrical products with end to end design, development and manufacturing capabilities. Napino has built a long standing relationship with major OEMs in India and has state of the art R&D and manufacturing facilities offering product innovation and high quality standards. For more details visit www.napino.com