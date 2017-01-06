Mobmerry Launches Walk-in Cashback Vouchers to Incentivize In-store Shopping

Mobmerry, a Bengaluru based startup in the Offline-to-Online retail discovery & commerce space has launched Walk-in Cashback vouchers to incentivize consumers to shop at any of the 190+ retail stores currently on its platform.



The rapid growth of online commerce in India has had its impact on walk-ins for the brick and mortar stores. With the size of e-commerce market projected to exceed $100 B and over 36% of the internet population expected to adopt online shopping by 2020, store walk-in is a real problem to solve.



With Mobmerry’s Walk-in Cashback vouchers, users can earn cashback every time they make a purchase in a physical store in a simple 3-step process. Consumers can download the vouchers at www.mobmerry.com/wic-c/bangalore and submit their shopping bill online to receive cashback. The users will also have a choice of e-wallets to receive cashback including Paytm, Freecharge, MobiKwik and Ola Money.



“Walk-in cashback voucher is yet another step towards Mobmerry’s commitment to effectively address the #1 issue the offline retail industry is facing today: Store walk-ins. The cashback feature coupled with our ability to precisely target users based on their tastes & preferences offers a compelling reason for the users to shop in a store near them”, says Krishna Prasad, Co-founder & CEO at Mobmerry.



About Mobmerry

Mobmerry, launched in October 2015, is a retail discovery platform with over 200,000 monthly users enabling offline retail brands connect with digital consumers by making offline store inventory discoverable & searchable. Mobmerry’s analytics driven marketing platform helps drive store walk-ins and conversions for brands through targeted real-time marketing. In Bengaluru alone, the company has partnered with over 100 brands across 190+ stores deploying around 1,000 BLE beacons.



Photo Caption: 'Walk-in cashback vouchers'