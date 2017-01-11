Mindteck Becomes a CMMI Institute Partner

Mindteck, a global technology company (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), today announced that the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Institute has accepted the company as a partner. CMMI, a capability improvement framework, provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. In its role as Partner, Mindteck is now certified to provide official CMMI Institute services in Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and Data Management Maturity (DMM).



“We are pleased to welcome Mindteck India Ltd. as a CMMI Institute Partner,” commented Kirk Botula, CEO, CMMI Institute. “As a provider of a world-class performance improvement framework that helps organizations achieve high-performance operations, Mindteck India Ltd. is among an elite group. CMMI Institute Partners are the only authorized external sources for the official CMMI and DMM courses and services,” he added.



In acknowledging the achievement, Mr. Yusuf Lanewala, Chairman and Managing Director of Mindteck, commented, “We are very pleased about this partnership. Having been a CMMI-assessed company for the last ten years, we are confident that the expertise and know-how we have gathered will serve to improve best practices across industries.”



About Mindteck (India) Limited



Mindteck is a global technology company that provides Product Engineering solutions and Information Technology services to top-tier Fortune 50-1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities and government entities. The company's depth of knowledge and niche expertise in embedded systems and enterprise applications is complemented by dedicated Centers of Excellence in wireless design and storage testing. Office locations span the US, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Netherlands, Germany, Bahrain and India. In addition, there are four development centers: US, Singapore and India (Kolkata and Bangalore). Mindteck is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (MINDTECK). The company is a Founding Member of ‘The Atlas online’ (www.atlas.cid.harvard.edu) for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University.

www.mindteck.com

The CMMI Institute — Powered by Carnegie Mellon



The CMMI Institute, based in Pittsburgh, US, is part of Carnegie Innovations, a technology commercialization enterprise and 100%-controlled subsidiary of Carnegie Mellon University. The Institute is dedicated to elevating organizational performance through best-in-class solutions to real-world challenges. It is the home of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI), a performance improvement framework that guides organizations in software and systems development, acquisition, and service delivery to create high-performance cultures. The CMMI Institute Product Suite also includes the People Capability Maturity Model for workforce development and the Data Management Maturity Model.