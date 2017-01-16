MindHour Presents Free & Unlimited Exam Doubt Support

MindHour, one of the fastest growing EduTech company announces “Free and Unlimited Doubt Clearing” support named “MindHour Se Poochlo” starting from today on their website. It is an initiative, to offer an endless opportunity to the students to clear their doubts before exams and provide them with a proper solution.



The endeavour is specially designed to provide the students with a perfect solution to all their questions. Qualified and experienced teachers will go all the way to make sure that the query is resolved. All that needs to be done is, just put the query in the doubt box as per the choice of subject and then submit. As soon as the doubt gets resolved, the student will get notified via SMS. The ‘free & unlimited’ exam doubt clearing support is being offered by MindHour on Mathematics, Science and English.



Mr. Sumit Marda, MindHour CEO & Co-Founder, speaking on the announcement of “MindHour Se Poochlo”, said: “MindHour se Poochlo” is a unique idea specially created for the students to clear all their doubts during the pre exam days. It is an extraordinary concept to provide students with every possible solution.”



Mr. Sumit Marda also clarified that, “MindHour Se Poochlo will assure, every student having any kind of query gets resolved promptly.” He also added, “It’s a free and unlimited support for the children on the subjects like Science, Mathematics and English.”



Talking about MindHour.com Mr. Sumit Marda said, “We have specially designed it keeping school going students in mind and the stress they face during learning. We make the concepts so simple that the end result is: high marks and a strong conceptual foundation with 0 stress.”



For more information about "MindHour Se Poochlo" please visit – www.mindhour.com



Core Values of MindHour:



MindHour makes learning addictive with their unique audio-visual content.

It makes learning simple, effective, personalized, experiential and gamified.

Provides with In-depth analysis report identifying exact weak area in the topic.

Technology driven & structured online tuition in India.



About MindHour:



MindHour is an exclusive & well developed company established by a group of accomplished IITans which makes learning addictive. It’s an ICSE & CBSE syllabus based one stop platform for a simple, effective and personalized learning. It has got over 5 lakh registered users and is recognized nationally as well as globally. Presently it’s across 2000+ schools and 92+ cities PAN India.

