Mafatlal Industries Limited Launches its Latest Collection of Uniform Fabrics & Garments for the Year 2017

Mafatlal Industries Limited (MIL), the flagship company of the Arvind Mafatlal Group has launched its latest collection of fabrics for school & corporate uniforms and garments for the year 2017. It also included entire range of shirting, suiting as well as readymade which caters to the requirements of schools, corporates, hospitals, airlines, retail chains etc.



These products were displayed during the exhibition cum dealer booking conferences recently held at Idar, Surat, Bhuj, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum and Trichur. The company also participated in Solapur’s 1st Uniform & Garment Manufacturers Fair 2017 held during 5th to 7th January 2017 at Solapur, as Sole sponsor of the show. MIL is the first textile company to offer such a range of readymade uniforms and has distinction of being the undisputed market leader in the school & corporate uniform segment. MIL is working with Solapur Readymade Kapad Utpadak Sangh to establish a good garment park in Solapur.

The Principals & Trustees of leading schools, Hospital authorities, Corporate buyers, Government educational bodies, Garmenters and Cutters of School & Corporate Uniforms were invited to get a feel of the product range and interact with the marketing team.



Mr. M.B. Raghunath, President (Marketing & Sales) stated that the market size of uniform sector in India is to the tune of Rs. 18,000 Crore out of which Rs. 1,000 Crore belongs to the organized sector and Rs. 17,000 Crore to un-organized sector, mainly where local retailers and organizations arrange stitching of uniforms from local tailors.



The name “Mafatlal is synonymous with trust and quality products for over 11 decades. The Company, in its endeavor of forward integration from fabrics to garments, has achieved its high benchmark, with research and stringent quality control at every stage of manufacturing, from fabrics to finished garments.”



Equipped with world class technology, the company’s composite manufacturing units at Nadiad & Navsari have the capacity to produce various kinds of premium fabrics.



The sales volume of Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is over 100 million meters per annum.



Mafatlal has an extensive 600 dealer network and 35,000 retail outlets throughout India. MIL is a fabric supplier to the most discerning customers and brands in the domestic and overseas market.

www.mafatlals.com

Photo Caption: Mr. M.B. Raghunath, President (Marketing & Sales)