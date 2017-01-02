

Source : Macmillan Education Monday, January 2, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) Macmillan Education Introduces ‘Curriculum Connect’ for Smooth Transition to the New CISCE Syllabus Gurgaon, Haryana, India To help young learners develop 21st century skills and meet the needs of a rapidly evolving world, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released a progressive new curriculum at their annual conference in November 2016. As per verbal information from School Heads, the new curriculum is effective 2017-18 but implementation is mandated by 2018-19. This futuristic move has been welcomed by the education fraternity and will bring about uniformity in primary and middle schools affiliated to the Council.



Supporting this bold initiative, Frank Bros. an imprint of Macmillan Education, has launched Curriculum Connect – complementary course materials to be used with the existing course books to support teachers and students for seamless transition to a new syllabus. Curriculum Connect incorporates several new features of the curriculum, covering skills and competencies with regard to content. Curriculum Connect will be available for all leading course books – Bridges Plus, Joy of Mathematics, Frank New Certificate Physics, Chemistry and Biology, Frank Middle School Geography, Early Birds and Eureka Plus. Mr. Yash Mehta, Director – Schools, Macmillan Education stated, “Schools affiliated to the CISCE can comfortably prescribe textbooks by Macmillan Education and Frank Bros., and be assured of timely support”. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

