Luxury Shoe Company Cuir Fashion Launches Exclusively on Amazon

Cuir Fashion is a new luxury fashion brand set to launch early in February. Cuir Fashion manufactures its own unique brand of quality shoes and belts in a variety of styles and colors. Products may be purchased through Cuir Fashion’s website starting in early to mid-February 2017, and now, selected products are available to purchase on Amazon.in.



High-quality leather products will be available to purchase upon the launch of the company. Currently, Cuir Fashion is offering one style of genuine leather casual shoes on Amazon, and soon reversible leather belts will also be available on Amazon. Reversible belts come in two colors for example, it can be black from one side, brown from the other side and can be worn from either side. More styles of leather shoes and belts will become available to purchase on Amazon in the future.

“This is a great opportunity for our young business to grow because a wide base of customers can now view our products on one of the major online shopping site. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for Cuir Fashion in 2017,” – Mohammad Aamir L, Founder & CEO of Cuir Fashion.

The company is also currently running a giveaway worth of Rs. 50,000. The giveaway is being held to promote Cuir Fashion’s upcoming feature "Specliser,” which will allow users to design and order customized shoes and belts exclusively through its website, https://cuirfashion.com/. Visit the site to learn more about the Specliser feature, for more details on the contest, or to enter.

Photo Caption: Cuir Fashion launches exclusively on Amazon