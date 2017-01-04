luckylips.in Attains Success with Digital Campaign

The identity revolving around luckylips.in was called into question ever since the word of its existence spread across the digital web. However, the brand quickly overcame all the barriers that surrounded it by proving its mettle in terms of performance, marking its presence in the sector loud and clear.

The concept of luckylips.in was ideated for a single purpose, i.e. to eliminate the woes that women faced when it came to shopping for beauty products. In terms of retail, prominent brands dominate the market, relying on heavy promotional strategies to bring themselves out to the mass audience. However, such brands tend to charge exorbitant prices for the products they offer, thereby catering to a very specific target audience. Mr. Mahesh Patel and Ms. Bindi Patel, the founders of luckylips.in, wanted to change that very approach and help women across all segments acquire the beauty products they desired. Therefore, the brand drew its line in the sand by standing out as a portal for beauty and hygiene products that was made available via the ecommerce platform at suitable prices.

On the day of their website launch, luckylips.in settled upon a marketing plan which involved the extensive use of organic social media strategies across third party digital platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The brand’s strategies were aimed at spreading a word about the launch to all corners of the digital web, employing the usage of blogs as well. Once the launch took place, the website received over 1.6 lakh page views within the first eight hours itself. From among these page visits, over six thousand users registered themselves as members of luckylips.in. More impressively, over one thousand and two hundred orders were placed for a variety of products that was being offered on the website.

The brand achieved a momentous benchmark when the site crashed due to overload of visits. On the first day of launch itself, the site witnessed an upsurge and an eventual spill over of audience visits and registration, thereby resulting in the site to crash over three times in one day. The turnout at the end of the day resulted in a massive amount of sales for the brand, aiding in their aim of generating profits on a massive scale.

Mahesh Patel, Co-Founder of luckylips.in, stated, “We were excited with our collaboration with the Insomniacs digital agency that was handling our social media responsibilities. We had a vision in mind of how our website would perform, and it turned out to be even greater than our expectations. We look forward to more successes with the brand.”

Commenting on the win, Insomniacs Co-Founder Dharit Shah stated, “luckylips.in recently made its entry into the market, and we are glad to have them on-board with us. They have the potential to make a difference as an ecommerce portal for the beauty segment and we are more than willing to aid them in their initiative to stand out as a unique brand in the market. We are looking forward to working with them and creating a niche in this heavily clustered market.”

luckylips.in now aims at sustaining the momentum that was generated for the website with plans to move onto paid promotions over social networking platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Their next mission is to bring in even more product categories onto the website, thereby expanding their reach to a larger audience on a significant level.