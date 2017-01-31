L&T Technology Services and Dell EMC Join Hands to Roll-out Modular Smart Building Solutions to Create the ‘Digital Market of One’

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company and global technology leader Dell EMC today announced a collaborative relationship to enable holistic, integrated Smart Building initiatives. The joint offerings are expected to drastically reduce implementation time, save up to 40% of facility energy costs and enable up to 15% of operational savings.



One of the limitations in today’s smart building solutions is that they exist in silos – catering to just one facet of a building. Facility managers do not have access to a unified system that can provide an integrated view of various building solutions such as HVAC and climate control, lighting management, fire safety or parking. In addition, the closed architecture systems make it very difficult to implement such solutions in brownfield projects.



What facility managers require is a market of one – access to highly customized offerings that integrate the best products/solutions from a multitude of choices available in the market – and a trusted integrator to make recommendations and bring these pieces together.



L&T Technology Services, which joined Dell’s IoT Solutions Partner Program in October 2016 as a Preferred Partner, is an experienced system integrator. The company has worked on several turnkey projects involving sensor integration, protocol implementation, edge analytics, cloud storage, application development and predictive analytics. The L&T Technology Services’ approach is multi-fold:



Start with an in-depth study to assess what solutions really matter

Stitch together the best from the various products available in the market

Maximize usage of existing infrastructure to save costs and speed up implementation time

Embellish IoT frameworks with Predictive/Preventive maintenance, integrated device management platforms and cloud and mobility support and make them agnostic to communication protocols.



Dell EMC brings to the market cutting edge IoT products in gateways and embedded PCs, infrastructure, communication platforms and security. Dell’s comprehensive solution portfolio, which includes a system of globally vetted partners such as L&T Technology Services, reduces complexity and lowers risk while increasing the speed of deploying IoT initiatives. Other benefits of working with leading technology provider Dell include:



Award-winning IoT-enabling hardware that is industrial grade, and built to perform in the most extreme environments. T he Edge Gateway 5000 Series and Embedded Box PC 3000 and 5000 Series were designed by Dell’s expert team of rugged engineers and put through a rigorous 10-step testing process in Dell’s IoT Labs.

Embedded and application security tools that ensure infrastructure and data remain safe, secure and private.

Multi-tenancy features that enable different stakeholders in a building (owners, operators, tenants, security and so on) to run and manage their own, private applications within the same sensor network.

By combining domain knowledge with system integration expertise, L&T Technology Services has engineered a ground-breaking i-BEMS platform that aims to revolutionize the concept of a smart building – for facility managers, facility owners, tenants and occupants. The modularity and open architecture of this platform helps facilities stitch together any sensor, any device and any communication protocol of their choice. i-BEMS acts as an ingenious “system of systems” – bringing together over 50 different modules to enable the next level of personalized user experience, occupant safety, air quality monitoring and predictive diagnostics. Our analysis and field deployments reveal that i-BEMS can save facility energy costs by up to 40% and drive down building operational costs by up to 15%.

Mr. Amit Chadha, President Sales & Business Development & Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services Limited said:

“At L&T Technology Services, our innovative solutions such as i-BEMS help create open and modular systems that can stitch together the very best from multiple options available in the market.

By joining hands with Dell and leveraging their rich IoT expertise, we will architect the future in smart buildings through a complete revamp of user personalization, occupant safety, device interconnectivity and operational efficiency”



“The potential of smart buildings in enhancing our lifestyles and improving sustainability is unprecedented. Dell EMC believes in a partner-centric approach to IoT, no one can do it alone,” said Mr. Al Zelasko, Channel Partner Manager, Dell EMC OEM & IoT Solutions. “With L&T Technology Services’ already established deep domain experience in the smart building landscape, we are excited to offer best practices-based smart building solutions.”

About L&T Technology Services Limited

L&T Technology Services Limited, a subsidiary of India’s largest construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, is a leading global pure-play engineering services company. L&T Technology Services serves over 50 Fortune 500 companies and 43 of the world’s top ER&D spenders and provides solutions in the areas of Mechanical Engineering Services, Embedded Systems & Applications, Engineering Process Services, Product Lifecycle Management, Engineering Analytics, Power Electronics, Machine-to-Machine (M2M), and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). We operate across multiple verticals such as Automotive, Off-Highway, Telecom, Semiconductors, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Energy & Utilities and Process Industries. Our cutting edge solutions such as Integrated Building Energy Management Solution – iBEMS and IoT platform UBIQWeise™ enable companies to derive optimum value from their engineering and manufacturing investments. Headquartered in India, L&T Technology Services Limited has more than 10,000 employees, 12 global delivery centers in India and overseas and sales offices in India, North America Europe, the Middle East and Asia and 31 labs in India. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to

www.LntTechservices.com