

KW Group Unveils Luxurious High Street Shopping Destinations – "KW Blue Pearl" Shopping Mall in Karol Bagh, New Delhi and "KW Delhi-6" in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad Delhi NCR, India KW Group brings retail revolution to Rajnagar Extension , launches KW Delhi-6 , comprising High Street Retail and a host of luxury amenities

, launches , comprising High Street Retail and a host of luxury amenities Attractively exuberant “KW Blue Pearl” Shopping Mall launched by KW Group in Karol Bagh, New Delhi is here to provide the connoisseurs of modern lifestyle some of the finest concepts in luxury destination shopping extravaganza in the heart of the capital City After its remarkable success in residential real estate sector, realty major KW Group has now launched two most awaited shopping destinations – “KW Blue Pearl” Shopping Mall in Karol Bagh, New Delhi and high street shopping Destination “KW Delhi-6” in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad Delhi-NCR. The keenly awaited project, KW Blue Pearl Shopping Mall is located in Karol Bagh which is one of the most attractive and posh destinations in New Delhi while KW Delhi-6 is located in Rajnagar Extension, one of the largest residential hotspots situated on NH-58, Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR. With the launch of these projects, KW Group has successfully earned a notable distinction among its peers in commercial and retail real estate sector in Delhi-NCR.



Located at DB Gupta Raod, Jhandewalan in Karol Bagh, the Luxurious High Street Shopping Destination “KW Blue Pearl” Shopping Mall is like a bright star shining in full grandeur near Faiz Chowk. Considered as one of KW Group’s gem project in the heart of Delhi city, the amenities, facilities, design & detailing of this project is best in its segment and it is here to set a benchmark for the rest to follow. The unique features and amenities at this project include exclusive Facade of international standard, Capsule Lift with Water Bodies and Marvelous Atrium, among others. At this luxurious high street shopping destination, the state-of-the-art shops of the average area 300 sq ft are priced between Rs. 80,000 per sq ft to Rs. 1,25, 000 per sq ft.



On the other hand, KW Delhi-6, located at Raj Nagar Extension- is a blend of modern retail, street shopping, food zone, recreation & gaming zone, just like Delhi-6 market. Various other features and amenities at this project including a Lavish Entrance, 9D/11D Theatre, Open Air Theatre, Food Court, Water Bodies, Putting Golf and Cricket Simulator are compelling enough to enhance the grandeur of this Luxurious High Street Shopping Destination. It offers about 500 shops (Sizes 200- 2500 sq ft super area) prices of which range between basic sales price of Rs. 10,000 per sq ft to Rs. 18,000 per sq ft.



While inaugurating these unique shopping destinations, Mr. Pankaj Kumar Jain, Director, KW Group said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of these most ambitious projects in Delhi-NCR, through which we have marked our strong foray into the development of modern retail and high-street shopping destinations in New Delhi, along with Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. At these projects, we have brought together international shopping experience with our commitment of timely delivery for our valued customers”.



“KW Group is constantly working towards creating new benchmarks of excellence and delivering residential and commercial projects that combine aesthetics with functionality. We remain committed as ever in our focus to meet the unsatiated demand for high-quality real estate projects development in Delhi-NCR,” he added.



KW Group is well-known for on-time delivery and high-quality construction. After the huge success of the first phase of its most desirable project ‘KW Shrishti’ in Rajnagar Extension, NH-58, Ghaziabad, KW Group is now all set to hand over possession of the second phase of this project which it has launched to meet the unsatiated demand for quality housing in Delhi-NCR. Propelled by the drive to change expectations and the lifestyle of the people, KW Group is committed to offer world class real estate projects to its discerning patrons.



About KW Group



KW Group in true sense to its name has been Krafting the World selflessly. Synonymous with quality, reliability, and excellence in architecture, KW Group is a group of visionaries and highly motivated people with a self-commitment of re-defining the comfort, luxury and lifestyle of the society. Ever since its inception, KW Group has believed in developing unmatched masterpieces, much more glorious than the glory of illusion.



As KW Group, we visualize ourselves as highly aspirant, dynamic, energetic, professional force, eager to scale altitude "for touching heights" well beyond the imagination of even best of the prevailing market standards. Simultaneously with raising Global Lifestyles, KW Group has continually pioneered newer technologies, bold design and precision engineering to create landmark residential townships and commercial complexes. The core competencies of KW Group include its panache for delivering Trustworthy and Quality real estate projects. Propelled by the drive to change expectations and the lifestyle of the people, KW Group is committed to offer world class real estate projects to its discerning patrons. Photo Caption: Mr. Pankaj Kumar Jain, Director, KW Group at the of Launch two Projects Blue Pearl and Delhi 6 at Karol Bagh and Rajnagar Extention, Ghaziabad respectively

