Kick-start the New Year with Sanyo’s ‘Blockbuster Deal of 2017’

Avail offers on Sanyo LED TV range available from 5 th to 8 th January, 2017

to 8 January, 2017 Free couple tickets for 12 months



Adding cheer and joy to the New Year, Sanyo, one of the renowned household names for televisions, announced it’s Blockbuster Deal of 2017. Available exclusively on Amazon, one can save upto 30% on buying Sanyo’s LED TV range. Kick-starting from 5th January, Sanyo is giving away free couple movie tickets for 12 months, worth Rs. 6000, on buying a Sanyo LED TV. So, even if you missed on scoring a great deal during 66th Anniversary of Sanyo, here is another chance to purchase their LED TV at a jaw-dropping price.



The sale is available in Sanyo’s LED TV range available in sizes from 32 inches to 49 inches. Sanyo comes with a wide range of LED TVs in HD (32-inch) and Full HD (32, 43 and 49-inch) starting from 13,790. Crafted in Japan, the range provides stunning picture quality with sharp images and vivid colours. One can experience audio quality like never before with the Surround Sound feature and enjoy a perfect theatre experience at home. Equipped with box speakers, the range provides a crystal clear audio experience and enhanced bass for an unmatched experience while watching your favourite music videos or blockbusters with your closed ones. In addition, it provides 3.5 mm headphone output, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a PC port with A+ Grade Panel.



On this occasion; Sarthak Seth, Business Head – Sanyo said, “Sanyo is committed in making technology accessible to all, and it doesn’t get any better than a Blockbuster start to your new year. With this new offer and free couple movie tickets for 12 months, we would like to spread more fervor amongst our consumers and offer them yet another reason to purchase Sanyo LED TV. It not only reinforces our commitment to meet the consumer demands but also amplifies our reach to a larger audience. At Sanyo, we aim to bring consumers the best way to enjoy the features like wide-viewing angles, Dot noise reduction, and real colors among others.”



Model MRP (in Rs.) Discount Deal Price (in Rs.) XT-32S7000H 19,990 31% 13,790 XT-32S7100F 24,990 30% 17,490 XT-43S7100F 33,990 28% 24,490 XT-49S7100F 46,990 29% 33,490

About SANYO



SANYO founded by late Toshio Iue, has been creating world-class products that are sold across the world. With a legacy of nearly 7 decades, millions across the globe TRUST SANYO when it comes to electronic appliances. SANYO is all set to be the perfect companion in order to help people experience an alluring television viewing beyond just entertainment.



In 1950, SANYO was incorporate and established in Moriguchi City, Osaka. SANYO’s first model, of the bicycle generator lamp (Model 47) launched. In 1953, SANYO’s first black-and-white television model, 17-C231, was launched. In 1960, SANYO’s first colour television model, 21-CT5, was launched. In 1965, SANYO’s new colour television model, 16-CT50, overcame the cost hurdle of 10,000 yen per screen inch for the first time in the industry. In 1971, SANYO’s first remote control colour television model “Zubacon” (20-CTR910R) was introduced. In 1997, SANYO’s first digital camera “Maltese” (DSC-V1) was introduced. In 2016, Sanyo entered into an exclusive arrangement with Amazon to sell its LED TVs in India.

Photo Caption: Sanyo Blockbuster Deal of 2017