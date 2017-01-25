JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar Shines Bright at the Recent Hotelier India Awards

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar was bestowed with several accolades at the recently concluded Hotelier India Awards, 2017. The Hotelier India Awards through the years have been recognizing the country’s best professionals in the hospitality industry.





Saeid Heidari, General Manager, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar was awarded the General Manager of the Year, 2016. As the General Manager of the property, Saeid Heidari has deployed marquee Guest Satisfaction initiatives that have pushed the hotel to top ranks on TripAdvisor and has pinned the F&B outlets at par excellent ratings on Zomato. Shilpi Khanna, Director of Services, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar was awarded the Housekeeper of the Year, 2016. Shilpi Khanna being a strong rooms division player has aggressively worked towards streamlining systems, optimizing departmental productivity through ‘time & motion studies’, controlling Cost per Occupied Room and increasing departmental profitability. Mahima Sharma, Multi Property Director of Spa (JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar & Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel) was awarded the Fitness Person of the Year, 2016. Mahima Sharma has seamlessly driven guest satisfaction at the Spa to the extent that Spa by JW at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar finds itself ranked at No. 1 position on TripAdvisor in the city of Mumbai.

Commenting on these accolades, Saeid Heidari, General Manager at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar said, “The awards are a reflection of our incessant effort to deliver guest delight. The year 2017 will bring with itself a whole new gamut of challenges and opportunities. Having said that, it would go without saying that, we would continue to put in unceasing effort to live up to guest expectations and strive to create higher service benchmarks for ourselves.”



Visit us online on www.jwmumbai.com.



