Join the Movement and Pledge for Growth – REMONETISE INDIA!

Nationwide initiative in support of less-cash economy

Take the next step forward from demonetisation



Keeping in view the current economic revolution in India, TIMES NETWORK – a part of India's largest media conglomerate, The Times Group, today announced the launch of a nationwide initiative urging Indians to mark the next step forward from demonetisation and Pledge for Growth – ‘Remonetise India’ at an event held in Delhi. The movement seeks to encourage people to spend, enable them digitally, use less-cash and work to partner in India’s growth.



The movement was set in motion with a welcome address by Mr. M K Anand, MD & CEO, TIMES NETWORK followed by a panel discussion hosted by Supriya Shrinate, Chief Editor-News, ET NOW and comprising of eminent panelist that included Dr. Rajiv Lall, MD & CEO, IDFC Bank; RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO Paytm and Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Senior Fellow CPR (Centre for Policy Research).



Post the panel discussion, Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (IC) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable gave the key note address and unveiled the ‘Remonetise India’ logo after taking the pledge (enclosed below) in support of the movement.



Commenting on the campaign, Mr. M K Anand, MD & CEO, TIMES NETWORK said, “India is coming to terms with one of the most revolutionary economic reforms that has taken place in the history of this country. From standing in ATM queues to spending and investing back in the economy, the narrative of demonetisation needs to change from its current sentiment towards a movement that brings the economy back on track. We at TIMES NETWORK take immense pride in announcing this nationwide initiative that will help educate our audience base of 10 crore Indians every month. The subject of the talk will be on how remonetisation and India’s transition to a digital less-cash economy can help India achieve significant growth, and how the citizens can contribute to the same.”



Endorsing the movement, Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (IC) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable said, “I would like to thank Times Network for taking up this cause and supporting the government in its move to Remonetise India. I urge the citizens of our country and various stakeholders to join this movement and support the government in its future endeavours.”



In support of the movement and as a part of its own contribution to the goals, Times Network will conduct several on-ground activities like Aadhar camps, Investor camps and cashless festivals apart from a 360 degree campaign approach that will involve various channels of communication including on-air, digital and social media promotions.



Campaign Manifesto:



We pledge,

To rise and protect,

the world’s fastest growing economy.

To stop doubting and start acting.



We pledge,

To spend now to revive demand, and India’s markets.

To help workers keep their jobs,

farmers sell their produce.



We pledge,

To teach and bring

those around us into digitization.

To help fellow citizens

participate in our New Economy.



We pledge,

To use less cash,

To make it available for those more needy in our villages,

To bring more activities into the formal economy.



We pledge to Remonetise India.



Photo Caption: Left to right: Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (IC) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable along with MR. M K Anand, MD & CEO, TIMES NETWORK.