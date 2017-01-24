International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences (IROLHS) in Collaboration with Smile Nation Awards the Best Professionals in the Healthcare Industry in India

First edition of "Indian Health Professionals Awards” receives overwhelming response from the healthcare fraternity

Top names from the industry felicitated with top honors

A total of 200 doctors and dentist from 24 states were honored with top honors in the first edition of the ‘‘Indian Health Professionals Awards” organized by Pune-based International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences (IROLHS).



In a gala event held in Pune at Residency Club, witnessed awards bestowed upon top notch doctors, dentist, hospitals & institutions in recognition for their extraordinary contribution to the healthcare industry. International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences (IROLHS), a research organization registered under Government of Corporate affairs in association with Smile Nation organized the first edition of the awards.

Medical and dental professionals from Pune were also awarded for their work in their respective fields. Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital topped the awards list as it bagged the award for Award for Overall Best Hospital in India amongst stiff competition from top hospitals at pan India level.

Dr. Abhishek Soni was adjudged as the outstanding dentist of the year, whereas Dr. Anand was awarded as Best Editor of Dental Journal. In the new practice dental clinic category, Dental and Dental Clinic emerged as the winner. Diya Rupawat was bestowed as Best Intern of the year from MA Roonganwala Dental College, while, Dr. Nitin Darda was honored with Excellency in Homeopathy.

The event witnessed participation of doctors and dentist from 60 cities from 24 states. All the professionals from various categories were awarded with top honors in their core specialty. The nominees were judged by an independent jury comprising experts from the medical field.

Also on the occasion honorary special awards were given to various professionals for their outstanding work and overall contribution to the industry.



The mega initiative witnessed get together of the who's who of the healthcare sector in one place to discuss, network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health concerns. The event witnessed leaders from private & government organizations, policy makers, representatives from the government & key people from sector affiliates, all assemble to recognize & applaud the achievements of the best health care providers.

​

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Swapnil Sunil Bumb, Founder & CEO, IROLHS and the stalwart behind the initiative said, “We are thrilled with the response that we received in the first edition of the awards. The awards truly acknowledged the medical fraternity for their tireless dedication to the cause of healthcare; we felt there was a strong need to build a forum that will bring all the stakeholders of healthcare sector onto a single platform. It is with this perspective IROLHS & Smile Nation come together to host Indian Health Professionals Awards. We strongly feel The Indian Health Professionals Awards can become an exchange of idea forum where the stakeholders from the healthcare sector can discuss, deliberate and put forth their solutions to the issues plaguing the healthcare industry.

International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences is a research-based organization registered under Government of Corporate affairs which work in the field of Medicine and Dental Research & Publishing. The top clinical research from various medical and dental government and private colleges are published in international journals owned and published by International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences. In all, the organisations currently have six journals under their banner. The research journals are widely read across the industry and are a major source of information in various medical and dental colleges in India.

Smile Nation is a group of doctors and dentist working since 2011 for the betterment of dentistry and society in relation to oral health promotion. In addition, the organization also organizes various dental screening camps, health awareness talk shows, surveys and research papers.



Honorary Awards

Nature of Award Name of Awardee Distinguished Orthodontist Dr. U.S.Krishna Distinguished Prosthodontist Dr. Himanshu Aeran Distinguished Pedodontist Dr. Inder Kumar Pandit Distinguished Public Health Dentist Dr. Shivalingasawamy Hiremath Young & Most Promising Dean Dr. Arun S. Dodamani Distinguished Endodontist Dr. Vivek Hegde Distinguished Young Dental Achiever Dr. Chandresh Shukla Distinguished Periodontist Dr. Gururaja Rao Dental Leadership Award Dr. Prashant Tripathi



Photo Caption: A total of 200 leading doctors and dentist from all over India, were honored with the top honors in the first edition of the “Indian Health Professionals Awards organized by International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences (IROLHS) under the leadership of Dr. Swapnil Sunil Bumb, Founder & CEO of IROLHS